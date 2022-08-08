News

Commonwealth Games: Was Birmingham 2022 India’s best CWG performance without shooting?

The 2022 Commonwealth Games was only the second CWG without shooting since the event’s inception in 1966, the other being in 1970.

Team Sportstar
08 August, 2022 20:05 IST
08 August, 2022 20:05 IST
India has won 135 medals in the Commonwealth Games, including 63 Gold Medals and sits second in the overall table for the sport, behind Australia. (Representative Image)

India has won 135 medals in the Commonwealth Games, including 63 Gold Medals and sits second in the overall table for the sport, behind Australia. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 2022 Commonwealth Games was only the second CWG without shooting since the event’s inception in 1966, the other being in 1970.

India ended its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign in Birmingham with 61 medals, which included 22 Gold, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze Medals.

On the final day, India won with four golds, one silver and one bronze medal, with Sharath Kamal, Lakshya Sen, P. V. Sindhu and the pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty all winning their respective finals.

However, one event that was absent at the Games was shooting, an event India has dominated over the years, with the last edition of the tournament having 16 medallists from India (seven gold, four silver, five bronze).

ALSO READ | India’s Medal Tally at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

This was only the second Commonwealth Games without shooting since the event’s inception in 1966, the other being in 1970. Sportstar calculates India’s performance in the 2022 Commonwealth Games to that over the years, without shooting since 1966.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Anahat Singh,14, India’s youngest participant at Commonwealth Games 2022

Grégory Gaultier trains Indian squash team ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us