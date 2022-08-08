Commonwealth Games: Was Birmingham 2022 India’s best CWG performance without shooting?

India ended its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign in Birmingham with 61 medals, which included 22 Gold, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze Medals.

On the final day, India won with four golds, one silver and one bronze medal, with Sharath Kamal, Lakshya Sen, P. V. Sindhu and the pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty all winning their respective finals.

India finishes 4th with 61 medals -- fifth-best CWG medal haul.

However, one event that was absent at the Games was shooting, an event India has dominated over the years, with the last edition of the tournament having 16 medallists from India (seven gold, four silver, five bronze).

This was only the second Commonwealth Games without shooting since the event’s inception in 1966, the other being in 1970. Sportstar calculates India’s performance in the 2022 Commonwealth Games to that over the years, without shooting since 1966.