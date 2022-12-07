It was the first time coach Fernando Santos had picked young Goncalo Ramos in Portugal’s starting lineup in the FIFA World Cup 2022. It was a bold call by Santos as he benched the team’s most experienced striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, in a high-voltage knockout game against Switzerland to bring in a 21-year-old Benfica forward on the pitch.

Also Read | Goncalo Ramos and a Ronaldo-less Portugal run riot over Swiss

Before this game, Ramos had played just 33 minutes across three previous appearances.

The move paid dividends, with Ramos powering Portugal to the quarterfinals, scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland in a 6-1 win. He became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958.

7️⃣ goals of varying styles were on the menu in #PORSUI 🤯



Watch all the goals from Portugal's impressive 6️⃣-1️⃣ win over Switzerland in the Round of 16 clash 📽️



Stay tuned to #JioCinema & #Sports18 for more 📺📲



Presented by @Mahindra_Auto#FIFAWConJioCinema#FIFAWConSports18pic.twitter.com/KRzzzU62kO — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 7, 2022

In the 17th minute, Ramos backed Santos’ move by scoring Portugal’s first goal.

Joao Felix clipped delicately into the feet of Ramos, who quickly swivelled past Fabian Schaer and launched a left-footed strike into the roof of the net past a stunned Yann Sommer.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo denies reports of joining Saudi club Al Nassr

Ramos got his second and Portugal’s third goal from close range six minutes into the second half from Dalot’s cross down the right.

He eventually completed his treble after more outstanding work from Felix, nonchalantly dodging Sommer with one of his final touches.