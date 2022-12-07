Can one man’s absence make a team better? The answer might not be the one that Cristiano Ronaldo fans want to hear.

CR7 was benched after three peripheral games and Portugal was unshackled from the burden of constantly feeding its goal-hungry captain. He was loud in passion during the national anthem, but the rage was simmering somewhere inside. But Portugal purred like a new machine after the yearly service replacement of old nuts and bolt. And the opening five goals were the reward that came at Ronaldo’s expense.

Goncalo Ramos was the focal point of this attack, and he had a hat-trick of goals in his first senior start. His power-packed first whizzed past Mathias Sommer and almost tore the net apart. It was old man Pepe who ghosted between the Swiss defence to head home the next.

And Ronaldo, too, was sulking no more, joining the celebration with his aged mate.

The one-way traffic continued even after the change of halves with Portugal’s third arriving when Diogo Dalot threaded in a pass as Ramos sneaked ahead of his marker Eray Comert to boot it through the legs of Sommer. The Swiss defence was full of holes as Raphael Guerreiro ran onto a through-ball from Ramos in the 55th minute. With no barricade to shepherd him wide, he took his time to aim and finish with a crisp left foot drive.

Ronaldo came on as a second half substitute in the 73rd minute. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ramos’s hat-trick was completed after an end-to-end move started by Diogo Costa in the Portugal goal. After two swift touches, Ramos buried the ball above Sommer’s dangling legs.

In between, Manuel Akanji had toed in a consolation for the Swiss, but even their fans didn’t seem to notice.

Finally, Ronaldo was introduced, and the crowd roared to reassure him about their undying love. The next 18 minutes (+ 4 stoppage time) were his to give this result the Ronaldo gloss, but his strike was ruled out for offside, and Eusebio still stayed ahead of him in Portugal’s all-time World Cup goal-scorers list.

It was instead the young Rafael Leao who produced the last bit of magic with a solo curving effort to seal this 6-1 mauling.