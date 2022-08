India’s Commonwealth Games 2022 medals tally rose to 55 ahead of the final day’s action in Birmingham on Monday.

India has racked up 18 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals so far. For the first time ever in CWG history, the para-sports medals section was also clubbed alongside the overall medal table for every nation.

Full Medals Tally, Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia leads table ahead of final day; India in top five

India’s medal tally at CWG 2022 ahead of final day: