India finished fourth in the overall medals tally in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. A final day flourish saw India win four gold medals, one silver and a bronze, and edge ahead of New Zealand on the medal standings.
India also managed to top the medal table in four different events at CWG 2022 — weightlifting, table tennis/para table tennis, badminton and wrestling. What’s more, India’s boxing medal haul was the second best in the sport.
Here is the lowdown on the medals tally across the five disciplines in which India made a mark.
Wrestling
India’s dominance was most evident on the wrestling mat, where it secured 12 medals — 6 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze. Canada had the same number of medals overall in the sport, but had a lower gold medal count.
Medal winners in wrestling
Gold -Vinesh Phogat - Women’s Freestyle 53kg
Gold - Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men’s Freestyle 57kg
Gold - Naveen - Men’s Freestyle 74kg
Gold - Bajrang Punia - Men’s Freestyle 65kg
Gold - Sakshi Malik - Women’s Freestyle 62kg
Gold - Deepak Punia - Men’s Freestyle 86kg
Silver - Anshu Malik - Women’s Freestyle 57kg
Bronze - Divya Kakran - Women’s Freestyle 68kg
Bronze - Mohit Grewal - Men’s Freestyle 125kg
Bronze - Pooja Gehlot - Women’s Freestyle 57kg
Bronze - Pooja Sihag - Women’s Freestyle 76kg
Bronze - Deepak Nehra - Men’s Freestyle 97kg
Table Tennis/Para table tennis
Achanta Sharath Kamal’s singles gold medal on Monday helped India leapfrog Singapore to top the table tennis medals tally. Indian paddlers won a total of seven medals, including a gold by Bhavina Patel in the newly introduced Para Table tennis.
Medal Winners in Table Tennis
Gold - Sharath Kamal - Men’s Singles
Gold - Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty - Men’s Team
Gold - Bhavina Patel - Women’s Singles Classes 3-5
Gold - Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula - Mixed Team
Silver - Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men’s Doubles
Bronze - Sonalben Patel - Women’s Singles Classes 3-5
Bronze - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men’s Singles
Weightlifting
Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold in Birmingham. The Indian weightlifting contingent topped the medals tally in the sport. India’s Sudhir won a gold medal in Para Powerlifting in the Men’s Heavyweight class.
Medal Winners in Weightlifting
Gold - Mirabai Chanu - Women’s 49kg
Gold - Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Men’s 67kg
Gold - Achinta Sheuli - Men’s 73kg
Silver - Vikas Thakur - Men’s 96kg
Silver - Bindyarani Devi - Women’s 55kg
Silver - Sanket Sargar - Men’s 55kg
Bronze - Gururaja Poojary - Men’s 61kg
Bronze - Harjinder Kaur - Women’s 71kg
Bronze - Lovepreet Singh - Men’s 109kg
Bronze - Gurdeep Singh - Men’s 109kg+
Badminton
The Indian badminton squad won three gold medals on the final day to help the side end on the top of the medals tally in the sport. This was also India’s best performance in badminton in Commonwealth Games history.
Medal Winners in Badminton
Gold - PV Sindhu - Women’s Singles
Gold - Lakshya Sen - Men’s Singles
Gold - Satwik Sairaj Rankireddi and Chirag Shetty - Men’s Doubles
Silver - Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik Sairaj, Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponappa, Gayatri Gopichand, PV Sindhu - Mixed Team
Bronze - Kidambi Srikanth - Men’s Singles
Bronze - Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly - Women’s Doubles
Boxing
The Indian boxers had a good outing in Birmingham and finished second in the medals tally in the sport behind Northern Ireland. India had the same number of medals overall (seven) as Northern Ireland. However, Northern Ireland had five gold medals to India’s three.
Medal Winners in Boxing
Gold - Nikhat Zareen - Women’s Light Flyweight
Gold - Nitu Ghanghas - Women’s Minimumweight
Gold - Amit Panghal - Men’s Flyweight
Silver - Sagar Ahlawat - Men’s Super Heavyweight
Bronze- Jaismine Lamboriya - Women’s Lightweight
Bronze - Muhammad Hussamuddin - Men’s Featherweight
Bronze - Rohit Tokas - Men’s Welterweight