India finished fourth in the overall medals tally in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. A final day flourish saw India win four gold medals, one silver and a bronze, and edge ahead of New Zealand on the medal standings.

India also managed to top the medal table in four different events at CWG 2022 — weightlifting, table tennis/para table tennis, badminton and wrestling. What’s more, India’s boxing medal haul was the second best in the sport.

Here is the lowdown on the medals tally across the five disciplines in which India made a mark.

Wrestling

India’s dominance was most evident on the wrestling mat, where it secured 12 medals — 6 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze. Canada had the same number of medals overall in the sport, but had a lower gold medal count.

Medal winners in wrestling Gold -Vinesh Phogat - Women’s Freestyle 53kg Gold - Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men’s Freestyle 57kg Gold - Naveen - Men’s Freestyle 74kg Gold - Bajrang Punia - Men’s Freestyle 65kg Gold - Sakshi Malik - Women’s Freestyle 62kg Gold - Deepak Punia - Men’s Freestyle 86kg Silver - Anshu Malik - Women’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze - Divya Kakran - Women’s Freestyle 68kg Bronze - Mohit Grewal - Men’s Freestyle 125kg Bronze - Pooja Gehlot - Women’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze - Pooja Sihag - Women’s Freestyle 76kg Bronze - Deepak Nehra - Men’s Freestyle 97kg

Table Tennis/Para table tennis

Achanta Sharath Kamal’s singles gold medal on Monday helped India leapfrog Singapore to top the table tennis medals tally. Indian paddlers won a total of seven medals, including a gold by Bhavina Patel in the newly introduced Para Table tennis.

Medal Winners in Table Tennis Gold - Sharath Kamal - Men’s Singles Gold - Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty - Men’s Team Gold - Bhavina Patel - Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Gold - Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula - Mixed Team Silver - Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men’s Doubles Bronze - Sonalben Patel - Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men’s Singles

Weightlifting

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold in Birmingham. The Indian weightlifting contingent topped the medals tally in the sport. India’s Sudhir won a gold medal in Para Powerlifting in the Men’s Heavyweight class.

Medal Winners in Weightlifting Gold - Mirabai Chanu - Women’s 49kg Gold - Jeremy Lalrinnunga - Men’s 67kg Gold - Achinta Sheuli - Men’s 73kg Silver - Vikas Thakur - Men’s 96kg Silver - Bindyarani Devi - Women’s 55kg Silver - Sanket Sargar - Men’s 55kg Bronze - Gururaja Poojary - Men’s 61kg Bronze - Harjinder Kaur - Women’s 71kg Bronze - Lovepreet Singh - Men’s 109kg Bronze - Gurdeep Singh - Men’s 109kg+

Badminton

The Indian badminton squad won three gold medals on the final day to help the side end on the top of the medals tally in the sport. This was also India’s best performance in badminton in Commonwealth Games history.

Medal Winners in Badminton Gold - PV Sindhu - Women’s Singles Gold - Lakshya Sen - Men’s Singles Gold - Satwik Sairaj Rankireddi and Chirag Shetty - Men’s Doubles Silver - Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik Sairaj, Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponappa, Gayatri Gopichand, PV Sindhu - Mixed Team Bronze - Kidambi Srikanth - Men’s Singles Bronze - Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly - Women’s Doubles

Boxing

The Indian boxers had a good outing in Birmingham and finished second in the medals tally in the sport behind Northern Ireland. India had the same number of medals overall (seven) as Northern Ireland. However, Northern Ireland had five gold medals to India’s three.