India recorded its 200th gold medal in Commonwealth Games history as PV Sindhu clinched the women’s badminton singles gold in Birmingham on Monday.

Sindhu’s win marked India’s 19th gold medal in the 2022 CWG edition which elevated the tally to 200 gold medals. Australia leads the gold medal count in CWG history with 998* golds, followed by England (769*), Canada (510*) and India at number four.

This is currently India’s fifth-best campaign on the gold medal front. It has won 19 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals for a total of 56 so far.

India’s best-ever finish came at home in the 2010 Games where it finished second on the medals table with 101 medals, including a haul of 38 golds.

Here is a look at the full list of Indian gold medal winners in Commonwealth Games history