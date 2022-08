Judoka Tulika Maan won silver in the women’s +78 kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Scotland’s Sarah Adlington beat Maan by Ippon in the final.

The Indian had defeated New Zealand’s Sydnee Andrews in the semifinal, earlier in the day, to book her place in the gold-medal contest.

This is India’s third medal in judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Shushila Devi Likmabam and Vikas Kumar Yadav won silver and bronze, respectively, on Monday.