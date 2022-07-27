News

Sindhu named Team India flagbearer for Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony

Team Sportstar
27 July, 2022 19:22 IST
FILE PHOTO: India badminton player PV Sindhu.

FILE PHOTO: India badminton player PV Sindhu. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ace India shuttler P.V. Sindhu has been named the flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sindhu is a two-time Olympic-medallist and has also won a bronze and a silver at the Commonwealth Games in the women’s singles event. At 2018 Gold Coast, Sindhu was a part of the Indian mixed team that clinched the gold.

The 27-year-old was named the flagbearer after Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra pulled out of CWG 2022 with a groin strain on Tuesday, following his silver medal-winning effort at the World Championships two days earlier.

“Needless to say, I am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to represent the nation. I am especially disappointed about losing out on the opportunity to be Team India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, an honour was looking forward to having in a few day’s time,” Chopra had written in a social media post.

