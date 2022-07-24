Experienced boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin is excited after becoming a father and wants to double his joy by getting home his second consecutive Commonwealth Games (CWG) medal.

Hussamuddin, who has been training with the rest of the CWG-bound Indian boxing squad in Belfast, feels the special moment in his life will inspire him to shine at the Games.

“The birth of my daughter (on Friday) has doubly motivated me. It has given me a lot of happiness and confidence. I am sure something good is going to happen. My family understands my needs and has supported me like anything,” Hussamuddin, coming from a family of boxers in Nizamabad, told Sportstar.

Hussamuddin worked hard to overcome a shock defeat to rookie Rohit Mor in the national championships final in September last and book a slot in the Commonwealth Games squad.

“Winning and losing are parts of the game. I had to make a comeback. I worked hard towards achieving my aim of participating in the Commonwealth Games.”

The 28-year-old faced another hurdle when he injured his left thumb after the Commonwealth Games trials.

“The physio and the doctor took good care of me. Earlier I was not able to deliver the punches, but now it’s much better. I never had any doubt that I would not recover in time.

“The thought of hurting the injured finger comes, it’s quite natural. But I stay positive. I meditate for 15 minutes every morning before training. I began doing it before the Commonwealth Games trials. It’s a good exercise to keep the mind positive.”

Hussamuddin, who claimed a bronze medal in the 56kg in Gold Coast, is eager to become successful in the new 57kg weight class in Birmingham. Apart from guarding against injuries, the other challenge for Hussamuddin will be to see off up-and-coming talents.

“In my weight, the old timers have become professional. Mostly there are new faces. I am the most experienced boxer. My experience will help me inside the ring. I want to change the colour of my medal and win the gold. I am confident, but not overconfident,” said Hussamuddin.