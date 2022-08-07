India beat South Africa 3-2 on Saturday to advance to the gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

India opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Abhishek guided the ball into the back of the net just moments after the South African goalkeeper saved a penalty corner attempt.

India doubled its lead in the 28th minute when Mandeep Singh scored a goal. The game was 2-0 in India’s favour at the half-time hooter.

South Africa came firing off the blocks in the second half and converted a penalty corner in the 33rd minute to make the scoreline 2-1. India scored a third goal in the 58th minute as Jugraj Singh converted a penalty corner to take a two-goal lead.

But South Africa did not concede the game without a fight. They scored a goal in the very next minute and turned the deficit back to just one goal. India were able to see off the nervy closing few seconds of the game and advanced to the final and assured a silver medal.

India will face the winner of the second semifinal between Australia and England. The final be played on Monday at 5:00 pm IST.