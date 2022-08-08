India wins silver in men’s hockey, loses to Australia 0-7 at Commonwealth Games 2022

India won silver in men’s hockey finals after losing to Australia 0-7 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Australians scored its first two goals in the first quarter courtesy Blake Govers and Nathan Ephraums. The first goal came in the ninth minute as the Australians received its third penalty corner as Govers takes the drag flick and hits it towards the middle. The ball gets through Sreejesh’s legs into the back of the net. In the 14th minute, Ogilvie takes the ball inside the Indian circle and Ephraums provides the finishing touch. The Indians lacked in defensive play throughout the game. Manpreet Singh getting his right shoulder injured, Vivek Sagar Prasad’s unavailability in the finals due to an injury did not help India.

In the second quarter, Anderson got one off Ephraums’ pass and taps the ball into the goal. Four minutes later, Timothy Brand passed to an unmarked Tom Wickham, who deflects it past Sreejesh for the fourth Aussie goal. Jacob Anderson scored the fifth Aussie goal.

More to follow.....