India vs Australia Live Score, Hockey Final, Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian men eye maiden gold medal

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the men’s hockey final between India and Australia. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre.

4:55 PM: The players begin stepping onto the pitch. First up, the Indian team in blue followed by the Australians in yellow.

4:50 PM: Ten minutes to go before live action begins. Will there be a new Commonwealth Games champion in men’s hockey or will Australia add one more gold to its collection?

4:40 PM: ICYMI, here’s one final look at the squads of the two finalists. Indian midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad will not be available to play the final as he picked up a minor knee injury and has been advised rest.

Indian men’s hockey squad Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek Chief coach: Graham Reid Australian men’s hockey squad Goalkeepers: Johan Durst, Andrew Charter Defenders: Jake Harvie, Matt Dawson, Edward Ockenden, Joshua Simmonds, Tim Howard, Jeremy Hayward Midfielders: Joshua Beltz, Jake Whetton, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale Forwards: Tom Wickham, Natham Ephraums, Jacob Anderson, Blake Govers, Timothy Brand Chief coach: Colin Batch

4:35 PM: Top scorers for the two teams:

India - Harmanpreet Singh - 9 goals

Australia - Blake Govers - 6 goals, Jeremy Hayward - 6 goals

4:30 PM: Just half an hour to go for this blockbuster clash. England has won the bronze medal by beating South Africa 6-3. Who will take the gold?

𝐇𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥: 🇮🇳 vs 🇦🇺



It doesn't get bigger than this! Who will win gold today?#CWG2022 #INDvsAUS final LIVE blog: https://t.co/DTqdCKZjEy — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 8, 2022

4:25 PM: Here are some statistics to compare how two teams have performed so far in Birmingham

Circle Penetrations - IND - 181, AUS - 154

Penalty Corners earned - IND - 43 (14 converted into goals), AUS - 36 (16 converted into goals)

Goals scored - IND - 30, AUS - 32

Goals conceded - IND - 7, AUS - 4

4:15 PM: India vs Australia Head-to-head (Commonwealth Games specific)

India and Australia have faced each other three times in Commonwealth Games and the Kookaburras have won all of them. Outside the Commonwealth Games, India’s latest meeting with Australia was in the group stage of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 where Australia thrashed India 7-1.

Previous meetings at Commonwealth Games

YEAR CITY STAGE RESULT 1998 KUALA LUMPUR GROUP STAGE AUSTRALIA WON 5-2 2010 NEW DELHI FINAL AUSTRALIA WON 8-0 2014 GLASGOW FINAL AUSTRALIA WON 4-0

4:05 PM: Road to final

INDIA AUSTRALIA GROUP STAGE MATCH 1 BEAT GHANA 11-0 BEAT SCOTLAND 12-0 GROUP STAGE MATCH 2 4-4 DRAW AGAINST ENGLAND BEAT NEW ZEALAND 7-2 GROUP STAGE MATCH 3 BEAT CANADA 8-0 BEAT SOUTH AFRICA 3-0 GROUP STAGE MATCH 4 BEAT WALES 4-1 BEAT PAKISTAN 7-0 SEMIFINAL BEAT SOUTH AFRICA 3-2 BEAT ENGLAND 3-2

3:55 PM: Men’s hockey final of the Commonwealth Games. India has reached this stage for the third time. The previous two ended in humiliating defeats at the hands of Australia. Today, the opponent is once again the mighty Australian side, which has grabbed all six gold medals. Will Manpreet Singh’s men be able to put the scars of the past behind them and script history? Live action begins at 5 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the pre-match build-up.

PREVIEW

History beckons the Indian men’s hockey team as it looks to end Australia’s dominance in the Commonwealth Games by securing a maiden gold in the quadrennial showpiece in Birmingham.

India has never won a gold in the six editions of CWG. Two silver medals in 2010 and 2014 editions is the best it could achieve since hockey was introduced in the Games in 1998.

HIGHLIGHTS: India beats South Africa 3-2 to reach final

In contrast, world No.1 Australia has by far been the most dominant team in CWG, winning all six golds till date.

So, finishing on top of the podium by getting past the mighty Kookaburras would definitely be a tall task for India and it will have to play out of its skin to achieve the elusive feat.

But the historic bronze in Tokyo Olympics after a hiatus of 41 years has instilled a high level of self belief among the Indian players.

Already assured of a silver, a gold from here will be icing on the cake for the Indians and the Manpreet Singh-led side won’t like to miss such an opportunity.

But to achieve that, the Indians will have to improve on all counts as the Australians won’t miss out to pounce on any lapse from their opponents.

Indian men’s hockey squad Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek Chief coach: Graham Reid Australian men’s hockey squad Goalkeepers: Johan Durst, Andrew Charter Defenders: Jake Harvie, Matt Dawson, Edward Ockenden, Joshua Simmonds, Tim Howard, Jeremy Hayward Midfielders: Joshua Beltz, Jake Whetton, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale Forwards: Tom Wickham, Natham Ephraums, Jacob Anderson, Blake Govers, Timothy Brand Chief coach: Colin Batch

Both India and Australia recorded identical 3-2 wins over South Africa and host England to reach the final.

India’s backline led by ever-reliable custodia PR Sreejesh will have to be on its toes and can ill-afford to commit silly mistakes as the Australians are expected to put relentless pressure.

India’s midfield under captain Manpreet has been in fine form with Hardik Singh and Nilkanta Sharma showing sparks.

But it is the forwardline which has been the most impressive. Mandeep Singh has been phenomenal up front with his great runs and dribbling skills inside the D, while Akashdeep Singh too has shone bright.

The likes of Shamsher Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh and Abhishek too have looked threatening in the tournament so far.

One area which chief coach Graham Reid would be worried about is penalty corner execution as India converted just one out of the seven against South Africa despite having quality dragflickers such as Harmanpreet, Varun Kumar, Jugraj Singh and Rohidas up their ranks.

In fact, the reason behind India’s poor PC conversion rate on Saturday was South Africa goalkeeper Gowan Jones, who pulled off fantastic saves on multiple occasions to deny Harmanpreet and Co.

In the bronze medal play-off, host England will play South Africa on Monday.

- PTI

When and where to watch India vs Australia final, Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s hockey match?

The India vs Australia final, Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s hockey match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV from 5 PM IST.