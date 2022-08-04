India vs Wales Live Score, Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: First quarter ends goalless

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the men’s hockey Group B match between India and Wales. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre.

INDIA 0 WALES 0

SECOND QUARTER

16’ Just like previous three games, there is a change in goalkeeping position after first quarter for India. Krishan Pathak replaces Sreejesh.

FIRST QUARTER

15’ First quarter ends goalless.

14’ Harmanpreet with a long pass from the right flank finds Mandeep inside the D but the Indian forward is unable to find any of his teammates for the tap-in.

13’ Ouch!!! Dolan-Gray looks to get the ball inside the Indian D from the left but the ball hits bang on Amit Rohidas’ hand. The Indian defender goes off the field as his hand had started bleeding and needed immediate attention.

12’ Mandeep looks to take the ball towards the D but he gets blocked by a Welsh defender and the umpire rules in favour of Wales for dangerous ball from Mandeep.

10’ Lapse in concentration from the Indian defense as the Welsh attack manages to get the ball inside the D. Carson takes the shot but Sreejesh blocks the effort without much fuss.

8’ Penalty Corner for India and this time no challenge from Wales. Nilakanta gets the ball inside the D, Lalit takes the shot, ball comes of a Welsh stick onto a defender’s foot. Varun hits the drag flick without any elevation and directed towards the bottom right corner but a nice save from Welsh Goalie Reynolds-Cotterill. Long corner for India.

7’ Sloppy work in defense from Hardik. Lost the ball too easily inside his own half. Luckily, Wales could not do much from the advantage.

5’ Penalty Corner awarded to India. However, Wales uses the referral and the decision is overturned as the ball touched the back of Mandeep’s stick inside the D. Free hit for Wales.

4’ Amit Rohidas loses the ball inside his own half, Wales charges towards the D, Dolan-Gray takes the shot from outside the D and hence Sreejesh just lets it go into the goal. No touch from a Welsh player inside the D and hence, the goal does not count.

3’ Wales tries for the aerial pass on the left flank but the ball goes over Dolan-Gray’s head and out.

1’ Wales keeps possession for the first 50 seconds or so before losing the ball inside the Indian half.

Game time!!!!

6:28 PM: Both teams come out onto the pitch. First up, the Welsh side in black coloured jerseys followed by the Indians in white.

6:27 PM: Temperature conditions:-

Temperature - 2o degree Celsius

Humidity - 44 percent

Wind Speed - 16 km/h

6:20 PM: Just 10 minutes to go before live action begins.

6:10 PM: Qualification scenarios

India qualifies for the semifinals if

⦿ India beats Wales

India beats Wales ⦿ India plays draw against Wales

India plays draw against Wales ⦿ India loses to Wales but England also loses to Canada

5:50 PM: Squads:

INDIA

Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher, Gurjant, Mandeep

Midfielders: Manpreet, Hardik, Akashdeep, Nilakanta, Vivek Sagar

Defenders: Surender, Harmanpreet, Varun, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet, Jugraj

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak

WALES

Forwards: Owain Dolan-Gray, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Benjamin Francis

Midfielders: Jacob Draper, Lewis Prosser, Rupert Shipperley, Gareth Griffiths, Alf Dinnie, Dale Hutchinson, Rhys Bradshaw

Defenders: Daniel Kyriakides, Ioan Wall, Gareth Furlong, Hywel Jones, Stephen Kelly

Goalkeepers: Tobias Reynolds-Cotterill, Dewi Roblin

5:40 PM: Head-to-head record

India has won all four matches it has played against Wales. The last meeting between the two side took place during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast which India won 4-3.

PREVIEW

The Indian men’s hockey team will look to finish at the top of Group B and book its place in the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when it faces Wales in its final group match on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the men in blue bettered their already impressive head-to-head record against Canada to 27-4, flooring the side 8-0 in their third group match to move to the top of the group with seven points from three matches.

India vs Canada HIGHLIGHTS

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, having two of his early efforts from a penalty corner blocked, one of those fearlessly so by an onrushing Brendan Guraliuk, slotted home in the seventh minute to get India up and running.

A magical moment followed, three minutes later, as Varun Kumar set Amit Rohidas up with a pass for the ages from the right. Amit, trapping the ball at the edge of the circle, dribbled past a clueless Canadian defence to extend India’s lead.

In the 20th minute, taking advantage of a goalmouth squabble after a penalty corner, Lalit Upadhyay dragged one onto the target, the ball palmed homeward by the goalkeeper’s arm.

Gurjant Singh, who sat out the last 10 minutes of the previous game against England after seeing a yellow card, gave Indian fans more reasons to smile on this occasion as he slid valiantly across the turf to tap in a cross from Hardik Singh in the 27th minute.

At the halfway mark, India, ranked fifth in the world, led 4-0. The party, though, had just started.

In the 38th minute, Vivek Sagar Prasad opened the Canadian defence from the right for Akashdeep Singh to hammer in the fifth.

Indian men’s hockey squad Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek Chief coach: Graham Reid

Harmanpreet moved to second on the individual scorers’ tally in CWG, behind England’s Nicholas Bandurak (7), with a sixth successful penalty corner conversion in the 56th minute.

Mandeep and Akashdeep fired in the seventh and eighth goals respectively to complete the annihilation of a Canadian side that looked mostly clueless throughout. The only bright spot, in what was a day to forget for the John Smythe-led team, was the individual performance from Guraliuk.

“It was important for us to score as many goals as possible after the draw against England (4-4 in the last outing. We missed quite a few chances today too. But we are happy with the result. It is a good score,” India skipper Manpreet said after the game.

“There is no place for complacency. Our target is to score more, concede less and top the group.”

Where to watch India vs Wales, Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s hockey match?

