VIDEO: Don’t ask me these questions during the World Cup, says India captain Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma was visibly frustrated when a question about pressure from outside was asked during the ODI World Cup squad announcement press conference on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 15:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

India skipper Rohit Sharma was visibly frustrated when a question about pressure from outside was asked during the ODI World Cup squad announcement press conference on Tuesday.

In response to the question Rohit said: “I’ve told this so many times. I don’t care about what happens on the outside. Our job is different.”

“Our job is not to think about the environment outside. You need to ask this question to the ones that are creating the pressure. Everyone in our team is professional and I don’t think it makes a huge difference. Don’t ask these questions during World Cup even when we have a press conference back in India. It doesn’t make sense to keep talking about it. Our focus is something else and as a team, we would like to focus on that particular thing” he added.

WORLD CUP 2023 INDIA SQUAD
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Related Topics

Rohit Sharma /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Ajit Agarkar

