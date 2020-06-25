World Cup 1983: Meet Kapil's Devils!

Kapil Dev: Leading from the front, the Indian skipper had memorable outing in the tournament. In eight appearances, he scalped 12 wickets, including a five-for against Australia in a group match. He had a fairy-tale campaign with the willow as well, as he amassed 303 runs -- the highest for his team -- with an average of 60.60. However, the highlight was his unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe. In a must-win game, India was reeling at 17-5 and then entered Kapil, who not only rescued the team, but also paved the way for India’s victory.

