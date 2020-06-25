1983 World Cup

India's 1983 World Cup story in sketches

Mihir Ranganathan brings alive memories of India's 1983 World Cup triumph through his sketches for Sportstar.

25 June, 2020 13:43 IST

Kapil Dev holds the 1983 World Cup Trophy during a visit to Lord’s in 2019.   -  HOME OF CRICKET/TWITTER

On June 25, 1983 - India surprised the world by downing the mighty West Indies to win the cricket World Cup for the first time. Rank outsider, the team led by Kapil Dev, bamboozled the defending champion to secure a 43-run win, sending the nation in a tizzy.

Click on the image for the pdf of this memorable cartoon strip:

FULL COVERAGE OF THE 1983 WORLD CUP HERE

