1983 WC Victory Special 1983 World Cup India's 1983 World Cup story in sketches Mihir Ranganathan brings alive memories of India's 1983 World Cup triumph through his sketches for Sportstar. Team Sportstar 25 June, 2020 13:43 IST Kapil Dev holds the 1983 World Cup Trophy during a visit to Lord's in 2019. - HOME OF CRICKET/TWITTER Team Sportstar 25 June, 2020 13:43 IST On June 25, 1983 - India surprised the world by downing the mighty West Indies to win the cricket World Cup for the first time. Rank outsider, the team led by Kapil Dev, bamboozled the defending champion to secure a 43-run win, sending the nation in a tizzy. Mihir Ranganathan brought alive memories of India's 1983 World Cup triumph through his sketches for Sportstar.Click on the image for the pdf of this memorable cartoon strip: FULL COVERAGE OF THE 1983 WORLD CUP HERE