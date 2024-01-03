AUS vs PAK: Aamer Jamal records highest score by No. 9 Pakistan batter in Australia

Aamer Jamal created the record for the highest score by a Pakistan batter at No. 9 in Tests in Australia during the third match in Sydney on Wednesday.

Walking in to bat with his side reeling at seven for 220, Jamal scored 82 runs in 97 deliveries to help Pakistan post a fighting 313-run first innings total. He hit nine fours and four sixes on his way to a maiden Test half-century. Jamal crossed the previous best by Wasim Bari, who had managed 72 runs off 113 deliveries in Adelaide in 1972.

Overall, Jamal’s knock was the third-highest by a Pakistan No. 9 batter in Tests. Asif Iqbal, who had notched up a century (146 off 244) against England at the position, at the The Oval in 1967 holds the record.

Jamal contributed to an 86-run partnership with Mir Hamza, who remained unbeaten on seven off 43 balls, which was the second-highest by a Pakistan pair for the 10th wicket in Australia.