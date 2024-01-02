MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma backs young Indian batters to come through

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, speaking ahead of his side’s second Test against South Africa, also voiced his backing for Prasidh Krishna, despite the seamer’s struggles on his Test debut.

Published : Jan 02, 2024 22:00 IST , CAPE TOWN - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
India’s head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa.
India’s head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: ATUL YADAV/PTI
India’s head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: ATUL YADAV/PTI

Some relatively inexperienced young Indian batters are taking on South Africa in challenging conditions, but captain Rohit Sharma believes they should at one point be ready for the task.

“We have to accept what is in front of us, whether it is two Test matches or five Test matches and play it,” he said. “About these three guys (Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer), they have been around the team for several years. At some stage, they all need to get exposed to conditions like this, bowling like this, they all have to do it. We all have done it.”

Rohit said it was also an opportunity. “I am sure they have learnt a lot from the first game they have played,” he said. “It is challenging, but that is what Test cricket is about.”

He reiterated his backing for Prasidh Krishna, despite the seamer’s struggles on his Test debut. “We all get nervous when you are playing your first game,” he said. “He has got the ability to succeed at this level, especially in this format.”

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Looking ahead to the Test, he said he felt the wicket wasn’t too different from the one at Centurion. “Overhead conditions will matter and it is quite hot here,” he said. “We know exactly what is required when conditions are like that. Based on how the pitch is, how the conditions are, we have to respond to that.”

Rohit paid tribute to South Africa’s stand-in captain Dean Elgar, who is retiring from international cricket. “He has been their mainstay for several years now and scored a lot of runs against us,” he said. “He puts a lot of weightage on his wicket. He doesn’t throw it away. You have got to get him out.”

About South Africa sending a vastly inexperienced side to New Zealand on a Test tour, Rohit said a lot of thought should be given to Test cricket. “It is the ultimate challenge you face in this sport,” he said. “You want to see the best cricket being played in Tests.”

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
