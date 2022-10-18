Cricket

Asia Cup 2023 to be held at neutral venue, says ACC chief Jay Shah

With Pakistan having the hosting rights, there were speculations that the Indian team could travel to Pakistan, but Shah said that since Pakistan does not travel to India, the team will also not tour to Pakistan for the next edition of the tournament.

Shayan Acharya
MUMBAI 18 October, 2022 14:39 IST
FILE PHOTO: Asian Cricket Council chief Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday that 2023 Asia Cup will be held at a neutral venue.

FILE PHOTO: Asian Cricket Council chief Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday that 2023 Asia Cup will be held at a neutral venue.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue.

Minutes after the BCCI Annual General Meeting, Shah, who is the Board secretary, said, "It is my decision that the 2023 Asia Cup will be held at a neutral venue," Shah said.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said that the Board members were apprised of the situation and going forward, things will depend on the government's advisory.

Interestingly, India hosts the 2023 World Cup, while Pakistan hosts the 2025 Champions Trophy. The BCCI office-bearers said that it's too early to comment on the situation. "The government will take the final call and we will abide by it," Shukla said.

