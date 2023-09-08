MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka eye quick reset in Colombo

While Sri Lanka’s batting seems to be coming into its own, the host’s pacers will have their task cut out against Bangladesh’s enviable batting depth.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 20:15 IST , COLOMBO - 1 MIN READ

Dhruva Prasad
Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka for the second time in just over a week in a must-win Asia Cup game.
Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka for the second time in just over a week in a must-win Asia Cup game. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka for the second time in just over a week in a must-win Asia Cup game. | Photo Credit: AP

The smell of fresh paint and the blaze of the welding machine in the media box ahead of the Asia Cup Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo are ciphers for the eleventh-hour confirmation of the venue following heavy rains in the capital city last week.

And even though the skies cleared on the eve of the game, the teams lock horns under the shadow of the announcement of a reserve day for the India versus Pakistan clash on September 10, which left coaches of both sides surprised.

Bangladesh, however, will have little time to dwell on the politics of sport as it faces the host for the second time in just over a week in a must-win game.

ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2023: Why is there a reserve day for India vs Pakistan? 

Its fortunes have revolved around its batting, which has blown hot and cold, as has the form of makeshift opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He could be joined at the top by the consistent Litton Das even as the Tigers come to terms with the loss of in-form Najmul Hossain Shanto to injury. Their pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud will be key against Sri Lanka, which is on a 12-match unbeaten streak, but scraped through to the Super-Four stage after a two-run win over Afghanistan.

While Sri Lanka’s batting seems to be coming into its own, the host’s pacers were taken to the cleaners by the Afghans and will have their task cut out against Bangladesh’s enviable batting depth, which is yet to fire in unison.

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka eye quick reset in Colombo
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. Bangladesh coach on India vs Pakistan reserve day: We would love to have an extra day as well
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. ISL Schedule, Odisha FC: When is OFC playing in Indian Super League 2023-24?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spanish state prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing Hermoso at Women’s World Cup
    AP
  5. India crushes Maldives 8-0 to make SAFF U-16 Championship final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bangladesh coach on India vs Pakistan reserve day: We would love to have an extra day as well
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka eye quick reset in Colombo
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes hits fifty in first ODI match since reversing retirement
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score, 1st ODI: latest updates, full scorecard
    Team Sportstar
  5. How does India World Cup Squad 2023 look when compared to the 2011 World Cup winning team?
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka eye quick reset in Colombo
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. Bangladesh coach on India vs Pakistan reserve day: We would love to have an extra day as well
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. ISL Schedule, Odisha FC: When is OFC playing in Indian Super League 2023-24?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spanish state prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing Hermoso at Women’s World Cup
    AP
  5. India crushes Maldives 8-0 to make SAFF U-16 Championship final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment