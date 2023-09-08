MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asia Cup 2023: India versus Pakistan Super Four match to have a reserve day in Colombo

According to a release by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) if adverse weather suspends play during the India vs Pakistan game, the match will continue on September 11th (Monday) from the point it was suspended.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 13:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during India’s Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. 
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during India’s Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan.  | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during India’s Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan.  | Photo Credit: PTI

A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match between India and Pakistan, scheduled to take place on September 10th (Sunday) at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Asia Cup 2023: With rain playing spoilsport, PCB questions selection of Sri Lanka as co-host

According to a release by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), if adverse weather suspends play during India vs Pakistan game, the match will continue on September 11th (Monday) from the point it was suspended.

In such an eventuality, ticket holders are advised to hold on to their match tickets, which will remain valid and be utilised for the reserve day, the release added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

India vs Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023: India versus Pakistan Super Four match to have a reserve day in Colombo
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2022: Thousands turn out for launch of torch relay in Hangzhou
    AFP
  3. South Korea still a work in progress, says Klinsmann
    Reuters
  4. Stokes likely to undergo knee surgery post World Cup, could miss India Test series
    PTI
  5. ICC announces match officials for World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Asia Cup 2023: India versus Pakistan Super Four match to have a reserve day in Colombo
    Team Sportstar
  2. Stokes likely to undergo knee surgery post World Cup, could miss India Test series
    PTI
  3. ICC announces match officials for World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands Cricket Board invites seamers, mystery spinners for World Cup training camp in India
    PTI
  5. Young to get first chance to nail opening slot for New Zealand
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023: India versus Pakistan Super Four match to have a reserve day in Colombo
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2022: Thousands turn out for launch of torch relay in Hangzhou
    AFP
  3. South Korea still a work in progress, says Klinsmann
    Reuters
  4. Stokes likely to undergo knee surgery post World Cup, could miss India Test series
    PTI
  5. ICC announces match officials for World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment