Asia Cup 2023: India versus Pakistan Super Four match to have a reserve day in Colombo

A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match between India and Pakistan, scheduled to take place on September 10th (Sunday) at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

According to a release by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), if adverse weather suspends play during India vs Pakistan game, the match will continue on September 11th (Monday) from the point it was suspended.

In such an eventuality, ticket holders are advised to hold on to their match tickets, which will remain valid and be utilised for the reserve day, the release added.