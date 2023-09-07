MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Madhya Pradesh takes on Delhi in final of Buchi Babu tournament

The two sides took contrasting ways to reach the summit clash, with Delhi posting outright wins in its last league match against Jammu & Kashmir and in the semifinals against Chhattisgarh.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 20:19 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Delhi skipper Himmat Singh hammered a brilliant double century against Mumbai. (File Photo)
Delhi skipper Himmat Singh hammered a brilliant double century against Mumbai. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi skipper Himmat Singh hammered a brilliant double century against Mumbai. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Madhya Pradesh and Delhi will fight for the Take Sports All India Buchi Babu tournament title when the two sides meet in the final here at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground starting on Friday.

The two sides took contrasting ways to reach the summit clash, with Delhi posting outright wins in its last league match against Jammu & Kashmir and in the semifinals against Chhattisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh meanwhile, won its opening fixture against Baroda before edging ahead on the first-innings lead in the second league game against Haryana and likewise against TNCA XI in the last four.

Hyderabad Cricket chalks out new practice ground plan for teams in the ICC World Cup 2023

The two sides have shown the ability to turn things around from challenging situations, like when MP forced a result against Baroda after conceding the first-innings lead.

The team has not relied on one individual batter with as many as four centurions doing the job so far. In the bowling department, spinners Adheer Pratap Singh and Sagar Solanki scalped five-fors in the triumph against Baroda in the fourth innings.

For Delhi, skipper Himmat Singh set the foundation for the tournament with a sensational unbeaten 232 along with Jonty Sidhu’s 121 in reply to Mumbai’s mammoth first-innings total - 619 for seven declared.

The match ended with neither team taking the first innings lead as Delhi finished on 529 for eight, ensuring each team took one point. Off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen has been the best bowler with 13 scalps.

While both sides are evenly matched, MP will feel it has an edge as it looks more consistent. At the same time, Delhi’s batting collapse in the third innings (80 all out) against Chhattisgarh in the semifinals showed an area of vulnerability.

Related stories

Related Topics

Buchi Babu Tournament /

Madhya Pradesh /

Delhi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Madhya Pradesh takes on Delhi in final of Buchi Babu tournament
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma becomes second South African to carry his bat in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, September 7
    Team Sportstar
  4. EURO 2024: Germany must beat Japan, France to create buzz at home, says Havertz
    Reuters
  5. Hyderabad Cricket chalks out new practice ground plan for teams in the ICC World Cup 2023
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Madhya Pradesh takes on Delhi in final of Buchi Babu tournament
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma becomes second South African to carry his bat in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad Cricket chalks out new practice ground plan for teams in the ICC World Cup 2023
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Asia Cup 2023: India’s number 8 decision - A spanner in well-oiled machinery?
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Asia Cup 2023: With rain playing spoilsport, PCB questions selection of Sri Lanka as co-host
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Madhya Pradesh takes on Delhi in final of Buchi Babu tournament
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma becomes second South African to carry his bat in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, September 7
    Team Sportstar
  4. EURO 2024: Germany must beat Japan, France to create buzz at home, says Havertz
    Reuters
  5. Hyderabad Cricket chalks out new practice ground plan for teams in the ICC World Cup 2023
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment