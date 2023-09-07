SA vs AUS, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma becomes second South African to carry his bat in ODIs

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma became the second South African batter to carry his bat through an ODI innings against Australia during the first ODI at Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Bavuma also became the fifth player to score a century and carry the bat in an ODI innings, the first since Tharanga achieved the feat in 2017.

Bavuma remained unbeaten on 114 from 142 balls as South Africa was all out for 222 in 49 overs. The captain shared a 35-run stand with Lungi Ngidi for the last wicket to complete his century and take South Africa to decent total.

Herschelle Gibbs was the first South African to carry his bat through an ODI innings during a match against Pakistan in Sharjah in March 2000.

Gibbs was unbeaten on 59 at the end of the innings where the team was bundled out for 101 chasing Pakistan’s 168.