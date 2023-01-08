Cricket

BCCI Apex Council emergent meeting: Team sponsorships, media rights on agenda

Byju’s wants to terminate its agreement with the BCCI but in the meeting held last month, the board had asked the ed-tech major to continue at least until March 2023.

PTI
08 January, 2023 22:51 IST
08 January, 2023 22:51 IST
FILE PHOTO: BCCI Apex Council emergent meeting will be held virtually.

FILE PHOTO: BCCI Apex Council emergent meeting will be held virtually. | Photo Credit: AFP

Byju’s wants to terminate its agreement with the BCCI but in the meeting held last month, the board had asked the ed-tech major to continue at least until March 2023.

The BCCI Apex Council will decide on its association with jersey sponsor Byju’s besides deliberating on Star’s “media rights payment” in its emergent meeting on Monday.

The meeting will be held virtually.

Byju’s wants to terminate its agreement with the BCCI but in the meeting held last month, the board had asked the ed-tech major to continue at least until March 2023.

Also Read
Rohit Pawar elected Maharashtra Cricket Association president

The company had recently announced plans to lay off not more than five per cent of its total strength of 50000.

In June last year, Byju’s had extended its jersey sponsorship agreement with the BCCI until November 2023 for an estimated USD 35 million.

The brand had replaced Oppo back in 2019. Byju’s was also one of the sponsors of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

‘Star media rights payment’

There is only one item on the meeting agenda and that reads “discussion on Byju’s and STAR media rights payment”.

It is to be noted that Star is the current holder of the media rights for Indian cricket’s home season. The rights will come up for renewal after March.

Last year, the BCCI had sold the IPL media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle for a whopping Rs 48390 crore.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us