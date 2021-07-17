BCCI directs HCA to address concerns of cricket development with TCA officials

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has directed the Hyderabad Cricket Association to meet the representatives of Telangana Cricket Association and address their concerns inter alia in relation to the development of cricket outside the city of Hyderabad.



In a communication signed by BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and the Treasurer Arun Dhumal, it is said that the TCA has in great detail explained their concern and the issues which they are facing.



“The BCCI appreciates the effort of TCA and their concern regarding the development of cricket in the State of Telangana (outside Hyderabad),” it is said.



“Although the BCCI cannot accept the representation of the Associate Membership of TCA, the BCCI feels TCA in collaboration with the HCA can help the growth and development of cricket in Telangana,” the communication said.

“The HCA is directed to address the concerns of TCA in a time-bound manner. It is also directed to prepare a report of the steps taken by it in relation to development of cricket outside Hyderabad within six months from the date of this order passed by the BCCI,” it is mentioned.



“This is a primary reflection and acknowledgement of the work done by the TCA in the last seven years from villages to district level across Telangana to promote cricket, identify and groom talent,” said Dharam Guruva Reddy, secretary of TCA.



“Under the supervision of the BCCI, we will try to ensure that the wonderful cricket talent in Telangana will reach new heights,” he said.



“We would try to work out a uniform and equal opportunity solution under the BCCI’s supervision. Our concern will be of uniformity in structure and representation from districts in State teams in different age groups (men and women), in various committees including selection and membership affiliation,” Guruva Reddy concluded.

HCA SGM deferred



Meanwhile, the Special General Body meeting of the HCA, convened by the Apex Council members led by Secretary R. Vijayanand on July 18 have been deferred due to unavoidable reasons.



"Fresh schedule will be intimated to the affiliated Club Secretaries," the Secretary said.



Mr. K. John Manoj, Interim President of HCA, informed 'The Hindu' that at a meeting convened by Mrs K. Kavitha, former MP and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao and also attended by the HCA President Mohd Azharuddin, it was agreed by both the groups to withdraw the court cases and work unitedly.



"But again, this has to be reciprocal before July 22 for any smooth functioning in the future," he said.