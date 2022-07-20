Cheteshwar Pujara hit his third double century in the ongoing County Championship season on his captaincy debut for Sussex against Middlesex on Wednesday.

Resuming on his overnight score of 115, Pujara marched to his double hundred off 368 balls - his fifth 100-plus score in 10 innings this season. Pujara became the first Indian to score a double ton at Lord’s as his 231 off 403 balls (21x4, 3x6) led Sussex to 523 on day two of the Division Two match.

He currently averages a staggering 124.62 in the Championship with 997 runs in 10 innings. Incidentally, Pujara is also the first Sussex player in 118 years to score three double centuries in a single season.

Pujara was made the interim captain of Sussex following an injury to Tom Haines. The Indian Test veteran had taken up the County stint after being dropped from the national squad for the home series against Sri Lanka in March on the back of poor form.

The 34-year-old, however, responded by racking up an unbeaten 203 in just his second innings for Sussex against Derbyshire in April. He then backed it up with scores of 203 (v Durham) and 170* (v Middlesex) before rejoining the Indian squad for the rescheduled fifth Test against England in Edgbaston.

Pujara registered 79 runs from two innings as England recorded a seven-wicket win to draw the series 2-2.