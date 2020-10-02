Courtney Walsh appointed head coach of West Indies women's team

Former fast bowler Courtney Walsh has been named head coach of the West Indies women’s team, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Thursday. Walsh will serve his role until at least the end of 2022, including the Women’s World Cup and the T20 World Cup.

Walsh, the highest wicket-taker in Tests for West Indies, guided the West Indies women’s team - on a short-term contract - for the T20 World Cup earlier this year, after a stint with the Bangladesh national team as its assistant coach.

'An honour'

Speaking about his appointment, Walsh said, “This is indeed an honour to be named as the new head coach.”

“I worked with the team at the Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year in Australia and in the series against India in the Caribbean last year, so I have a very good understanding of what is required. The ability and the talent are there, we have some fantastic players in the West Indies, and it will be my duty and focus to help the women to develop their talents and achieve the goals we are going to be setting together,” he said.

Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket, said: “I am delighted to have Courtney leading our international women's programme having successfully come through CWI’s recruitment process. He will be overseeing the programme initially until the end of the next two ICC Women's World Cups in 2022 and he will be pivotal in working with CWI’s High Performance Team to move our whole women’s programme forward, as part of our wider strategic plan which has women’s cricket as a key priority.”