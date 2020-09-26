Neetu David to head new Women's Selection Committee

Six months after the last panel's term ended, the BCCI has appointed the All-India Women's Selection Committee. On account of seniority, the new five-member panel will be headed by Neetu David.

David has played 10 Tests and 97 WODIs for India.he holds the world record for best bowling figures in an innings in a Test for her 8/53 against England Women in the Jamshedpur Test held in 1995. She is also the second-highest wicket-taker for India in WODIs with 141 scalps and was also the first from India to take 100 WODI wickets.

The other four members are Arati Vaidya (three Tests and six WODIs), Renu Margrate (5 Tests and 23 WODIs), Venkatacher Kalpana (3 Tests and 8 WODIs)and Mithu Mukherjee (4 Tests).

The four-year term of the previous committee - which included Anjali Pendharkar, Shashi Gupta and Lopamudra Banerjee and was headed by Hemlata Kal- expired in March 2020. This committee chose the squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup that was held in Australia that very month.

The Women's team is all set to get back to the field with the Women's Challenger Series in the UAE.