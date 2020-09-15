Cricket Cricket Women's Hundred players can keep contracts for 2021, says ECB Players who have signed contracts for the 2021 Women's Hundred tournament can renew them on the same terms or make a switch to another team. Reuters 15 September, 2020 14:45 IST The 2021 edition of The Hundred was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. - Picture credit: Twitter Reuters 15 September, 2020 14:45 IST The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday all players who were offered contracts for the Women's Hundred this year can renew their deal on the same terms for 2021.The Hundred, an innovative franchise-based league which includes an American sports-style draft, was due to launch in mid-July but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The ECB said in a statement that players would get the option of rolling over their contracts into 2021 and sticking with their current team on the same pay, while those that turn it down can sign with other teams starting from October.“COVID-19 has caused some uncertainty for athletes, especially female athletes, so being able to provide immediate clarity and assurance to the women's players is very important,” said Beth Barrett-Wild, head of the Hundred women's competition. NZ women's captain sees positives from isolation England seamer Anya Shrubsole, who has re-signed with Southern Brave, said she did not expect too many players to switch teams.“There may be a little bit of movement but you obviously signed up for those teams because that's where you wanted to play, so I can't see a huge amount of changing within the year,” Shrubsole told Sky Sports. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos