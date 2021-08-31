Dale Steyn announces retirement from all forms of cricket

South African fast bowling great Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 38-year-old made the announcement on Twitter earlier on Tuesday, bringing to an end a 17-year career, which saw him play in 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for the Proteas.

Steyn, who first retired from Test cricket in August 2019, made his international debut in 2004 against England in Port Elizabeth. In his 93 Tests, he picked up 439 wickets at an average of 22.95. His best performance in Tests came against India in Nagpur in 2010, when he claimed figures of 7-51.

In ODIs, after debuting in 2005, Steyn took 196 wickets in 125 matches at an average of 25.95 and economy rate of 4.87. He also played in 47 T20Is for South Africa, taking 64 wickets.

Steyn was part of several iconic wins, including two Test series victories in England and Australia and two drawn series in India. He last international appearance in South African colours came in February 2020, in a T20I against Australia at Johannesburg.