IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal makes debut for India after Patidar injury

Devdutt Padikkal became the 314th Indian to don the Test whites after being named in the playing XI of the 5th Test between India and England at Dharamsala on Thursday.

The southpaw replaces Rajat Patidar in the middle order who pulled up sore in the morning after an injury during the training session last evening, according to a BCCI release.

The Karnataka batter has had a splendid domestic season so far, scoring bucketloads of runs in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy and the following Ranji Trophy, earning him a spot in the India A side.

In 31 First-Class matches in his career so far, the 23-year-old has scored 2227 runs at an average of 44.54 including six centuries and 12 fifties.

With Padikkal’s addition, India has now fielded the most debutants in a single series in its history - five. The players who made their Test debuts in the ongoing series includes Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep and Devdutt Padikkal.