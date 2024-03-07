MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal makes debut for India after Patidar injury

The southpaw replaces Rajat Patidar in the middle order who pulled up sore in the morning after an injury during the training session last evening, according to a BCCI release.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 09:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Devdutt Padikkal during a net practice ahead of the 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at SCA Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat.
India's Devdutt Padikkal during a net practice ahead of the 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at SCA Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Devdutt Padikkal during a net practice ahead of the 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at SCA Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

Devdutt Padikkal became the 314th Indian to don the Test whites after being named in the playing XI of the 5th Test between India and England at Dharamsala on Thursday.

The southpaw replaces Rajat Patidar in the middle order who pulled up sore in the morning after an injury during the training session last evening, according to a BCCI release.

The Karnataka batter has had a splendid domestic season so far, scoring bucketloads of runs in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy and the following Ranji Trophy, earning him a spot in the India A side.

FOLLOW LIVE: IND VS ENG 5th Test Day 1 Live Score

In 31 First-Class matches in his career so far, the 23-year-old has scored 2227 runs at an average of 44.54 including six centuries and 12 fifties.

With Padikkal’s addition, India has now fielded the most debutants in a single series in its history - five. The players who made their Test debuts in the ongoing series includes Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep and Devdutt Padikkal.

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

