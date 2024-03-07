IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: England hopes to pull one back after series loss to India, live streaming info

Match Preview

Nestled amidst a serene blanket of snow, the Dhauladhar range looms over the city of Dharamsala, casting a spell of awe and majesty.

But for the past few days, the quietude of this picturesque town has been replaced by the boisterous banter of cricket fans from England and India, as they eagerly await the return of Test cricket to the state after a hiatus of seven long years.

Despite the clash being a dead rubber, with India already pocketing the five-match series 3-1, the stage is set for the 100th Test appearance of two seasoned campaigners - Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow.

And, with the towering sentinels looking on, India hopes to continue its winning streak against a side looking for a favourable closure to its long tour.

- Shayan Acharya

