MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: England hopes to pull one back after series loss to India, live streaming info

India vs England Live Score Day 1: Follow for all scores and highlights from Day 1 of the 5th Test match between India and England being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

Updated : Mar 07, 2024 07:48 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian cricket team player Rajat Patidar and batting coach Vikram Rathour during the practice session ahead of the India vs England final test match at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala
Indian cricket team player Rajat Patidar and batting coach Vikram Rathour during the practice session ahead of the India vs England final test match at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

Indian cricket team player Rajat Patidar and batting coach Vikram Rathour during the practice session ahead of the India vs England final test match at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 1 of the 5th Test between India and England being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

  • March 07, 2024 07:46
    Match Preview

    Nestled amidst a serene blanket of snow, the Dhauladhar range looms over the city of Dharamsala, casting a spell of awe and majesty.

    But for the past few days, the quietude of this picturesque town has been replaced by the boisterous banter of cricket fans from England and India, as they eagerly await the return of Test cricket to the state after a hiatus of seven long years. 

    Despite the clash being a dead rubber, with India already pocketing the five-match series 3-1, the stage is set for the 100th Test appearance of two seasoned campaigners - Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow. 


    And, with the towering sentinels looking on, India hopes to continue its winning streak against a side looking for a favourable closure to its long tour.

    - Shayan Acharya

    Click on image to read full preview

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India looks to stamp domination against England at picturesque Dharamsala

    With the towering sentinels looking on, India hopes to continue its winning streak against the Three Lions, who would be looking for a favourable closure to their long tour.

  • March 07, 2024 07:27
    Predicted Playing XI

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

    England: (announced) Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood.

  • March 07, 2024 07:13
    Perfect setting for the 5th Test!
  • March 07, 2024 07:00
    Milestone Day!

    100th Test for Jonny Bairstow and Ravi Ashwin in Dharamsala today. They become the 17th and 14th player respectively from their countries to reach the milestone!

  • March 07, 2024 06:48
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time does the fifth Test between India and England begin?

    The fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala will begin at 9:30 AM IST. 

    Where can we watch the fifth Test between India and England?

    The fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • March 07, 2024 06:35
    Stay Tuned!

    Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 1 of the 5th IND vs ENG Test in Dharamsala. Stay Tuned for all updates, scores and live commentary!

Related Topics

India /

England /

India vs England Test series

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: England hopes to pull one back after series loss to India, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Champions League: Man City through to quarters after easy 3-1 win over Copenhagen
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Raed LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinal leg 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Beth Mooney stars as Gujarat beats Bangalore by 19 runs 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: England hopes to pull one back after series loss to India, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohinder Amarnath lauds BCCI’s decision to emphasise domestic cricket
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. R. Ashwin: India’s only active purveyor of slow-art embraces another feather in the cap with 100 Tests
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. IND vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 5th Test LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the fifth Test between India and England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: England hopes to pull one back after series loss to India, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Champions League: Man City through to quarters after easy 3-1 win over Copenhagen
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Raed LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinal leg 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Beth Mooney stars as Gujarat beats Bangalore by 19 runs 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment