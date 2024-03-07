IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: England hopes to pull one back after series loss to India, live streaming info

- March 07, 2024 07:46Match Preview
Nestled amidst a serene blanket of snow, the Dhauladhar range looms over the city of Dharamsala, casting a spell of awe and majesty.
But for the past few days, the quietude of this picturesque town has been replaced by the boisterous banter of cricket fans from England and India, as they eagerly await the return of Test cricket to the state after a hiatus of seven long years.
Despite the clash being a dead rubber, with India already pocketing the five-match series 3-1, the stage is set for the 100th Test appearance of two seasoned campaigners - Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow.
And, with the towering sentinels looking on, India hopes to continue its winning streak against a side looking for a favourable closure to its long tour.
- Shayan Acharya
Click on image to read full preview
- March 07, 2024 07:27Predicted Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
England: (announced) Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood.
- March 07, 2024 07:13Perfect setting for the 5th Test!
- March 07, 2024 07:00Milestone Day!
100th Test for Jonny Bairstow and Ravi Ashwin in Dharamsala today. They become the 17th and 14th player respectively from their countries to reach the milestone!
- March 07, 2024 06:48LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time does the fifth Test between India and England begin?
The fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala will begin at 9:30 AM IST.
Where can we watch the fifth Test between India and England?
The fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.
- March 07, 2024 06:35Stay Tuned!
Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 1 of the 5th IND vs ENG Test in Dharamsala. Stay Tuned for all updates, scores and live commentary!
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: England hopes to pull one back after series loss to India, live streaming info
- Champions League: Man City through to quarters after easy 3-1 win over Copenhagen
- Al Nassr vs Al Raed LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo match
- Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinal leg 1
- WPL 2024: Beth Mooney stars as Gujarat beats Bangalore by 19 runs
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE