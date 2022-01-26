Cricket Cricket Dilruwan Perera announces retirement from International Cricket Sri Lankan cricketer Dilruwan Perera, announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 26 January, 2022 13:27 IST Sri Lankan cricketer Dilruwan Perera, announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. (File Photo) - AP Team Sportstar 26 January, 2022 13:27 IST Sri Lankan cricketer Dilruwan Perera, announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect on Wednesday.In his retirement letter written to Sri Lanka Cricket, Perera however said, he will continue to play domestic cricket.The off-spinner represented the country across all international formats. He has played 43 Tests, 13 ODIs and 3 T20I for Sri Lanka Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :