Dinesh Karthik to focus on white ball cricket

Dinesh Karthik has led Tamil Nadu with success in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments.

However, the 34-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, it has been learnt from sources, is not keen on leading Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy; the State side begins its campaign against Karnataka in Natham on December 9.

It is understood Karthik believes he does not have a great chance of making a comeback to the Indian Test team - he averages 25 with the bat from 26 Tests - and does not want to block the path of a youngster.

It is, however, learnt Karthik has assured the selectors that he is available to play for Tamil Nadu in the important Ranji games and on challenging pitches; he has 9376 runs at just over 40.00 in first class cricket.

Karthik felt he had a better chance of making a return to Team India in white ball cricket - he averages 30.20 and and 33.25 in ODIs and T20 internationals - and that factor was among the reasons he led Tamil Nadu in the shorter formats.

It remains to be seen how the selectors respond to Karthik’s “important Ranji games only” request. His move reopens the Tamil Nadu Ranji captaincy debate.