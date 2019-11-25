Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Wicket-taking form pleases TN's Sai Kishore

R. Sai Kishore continued his good run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with another three-wicket haul on Monday against Punjab to set up a crucial win for his side.

“I am happy that I am getting wickets with the way I am bowling. Sometimes you don’t get wickets even if you bowl well so I am glad to get wickets,” said Sai Kishore, who is currently the leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps in the competition.

The left-arm spinner made his debut in 2017 and was the breakout star of the second edition of TNPL in 2017 when he finished at the top of the charts with 17 wickets. He was widely expected to fetch an IPL contract in 2018 but failed to receive a bid.

Read: Spinners set up narrow win for TN

That snub forced him to work hard on his game including his batting so much so the 23-year-old was promoted to number three to blunt the new ball under seaming conditions recently in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Services which he did successfully.

With another auction less than three weeks away and IPL scouts at the grounds here, Sai Kishore is better prepared to deal with the expectations.

“I would be lying if I tell that (snub) didn’t drive me to become even better. If you are not picked in the IPL auction, it means you are not good enough to be there. That’s something that pinches everyone. Many would get dejected when they aren’t picked, my question to myself was --- why was I not there? You need to have that reality check and work towards becoming better.”

He added, “You can never suppress that thought (of IPL auctions) but the important thing is to accept that thought but continue working on what’s in your hands and do the basics right.”