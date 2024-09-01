Man United vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MUN v LIV in Premier League?

PREVIEW
Manchester United hosts Liverpool early on in the Premier League at the Old Trafford stadium on Sunday, September 1, 2024.
First-year Liverpool manager Arne Slot will get his first big test when he takes his side to visit Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.
Liverpool (2-0-0, 6 points) have earned comfortable 2-0 wins away to newly promoted Ipswich Town and home to Brentford in its first competitive fixtures under Jurgen Klopp’s successor.
United’s summer so far has involved far more departures than arrivals after ten Hag’s group followed a fourth-place finish in his second season with a disappointing eighth-place showing last campaign. And after a season-opening 1-0 home win over Fulham, Man U (1-1-0, 3 points) was deservedly beaten 2-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.
But ten Hag has had a solid record against Liverpool, including taking four points from six last season. The most recent result, a 2-2 home draw, helped derail the Merseysiders’ league title bid.
Liverpool have completed a move for Italian forward Federico Chiesa in time for Sunday’s clash, though Slot said his debut is more likely to come after the September international window. That shouldn’t be a major issue for the Reds, with Mo Salah already in form with two league goals.
Ten Hag continues to be without the injured Rasmus Hojlund, Man U’s joint top scorer in the league last season, who sustained a hamstring issue during the preseason.
(with inputs from Reuters)
