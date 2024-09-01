MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man United vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MUN v LIV in Premier League?

First-year Liverpool manager Arne Slot will get his first big test when he takes his side to visit Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 08:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Manchester United hosts Liverpool early on in the Premier League at the Old Trafford stadium on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

First-year Liverpool manager Arne Slot will get his first big test when he takes his side to visit Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

Liverpool (2-0-0, 6 points) have earned comfortable 2-0 wins away to newly promoted Ipswich Town and home to Brentford in its first competitive fixtures under Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

United’s summer so far has involved far more departures than arrivals after ten Hag’s group followed a fourth-place finish in his second season with a disappointing eighth-place showing last campaign. And after a season-opening 1-0 home win over Fulham, Man U (1-1-0, 3 points) was deservedly beaten 2-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

But ten Hag has had a solid record against Liverpool, including taking four points from six last season. The most recent result, a 2-2 home draw, helped derail the Merseysiders’ league title bid.

Liverpool have completed a move for Italian forward Federico Chiesa in time for Sunday’s clash, though Slot said his debut is more likely to come after the September international window. That shouldn’t be a major issue for the Reds, with Mo Salah already in form with two league goals.

Ten Hag continues to be without the injured Rasmus Hojlund, Man U’s joint top scorer in the league last season, who sustained a hamstring issue during the preseason.

(with inputs from Reuters)

When and where to watch Man United vs Liverpool?
The Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England. It is scheduled for a 8:30 pm IST (4:00 pm BST) kick-off.
The match can live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.
How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool on TV?
Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India and the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Premier League /

Liverpool

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire LIVE score, MLS: CHI 1-3 MIA; Luis Suarez scores brace; Lionel Messi still not in squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Intercontinental Cup preview: India team news, likely lineup, squad update, formation and dates
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Man United vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MUN v LIV in Premier League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 4: Indians in action today — September 1 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 3, Medals Table: India slips to 22th, China leads with 20 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Man United vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MUN v LIV in Premier League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. West Ham vs Manchester City highlights, Premier League 2024-25: WHU 1-3 MCI; Haaland scores hattrick
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League: Arteta slams ’inconsistent’ refereeing after Rice red card in 1-1 draw
    Reuters
  4. Premier League result: Brighton ends 10-man Arsenal’s winning start with 1-1 draw
    Reuters
  5. Crystal Palace signs Trevoh Chalobah on a season-long loan from Chelsea
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire LIVE score, MLS: CHI 1-3 MIA; Luis Suarez scores brace; Lionel Messi still not in squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Intercontinental Cup preview: India team news, likely lineup, squad update, formation and dates
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Man United vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MUN v LIV in Premier League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 4: Indians in action today — September 1 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 3, Medals Table: India slips to 22th, China leads with 20 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment