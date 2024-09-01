MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Manchester United vs Liverpool score: MUN 0-0 LIV; Alexander-Arnold scores but goal disallowed

MUN vs LIV: Catch the live score and updates from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool, being played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Updated : Sep 01, 2024 20:54 IST

Team Sportstar
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action in the Premier League.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool, being played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom.

  • September 01, 2024 20:47
    17’

    Bruno makes a solid through pass to Garnacho on the right as he cuts it back into the box but finds no teammate.

  • September 01, 2024 20:45
    14’

    Garnacho and Rashford link-up on the left as they win another corner. Bruno whips it into the box but cleared away with ease.

  • September 01, 2024 20:43
    12’

    United started the game strong but now Liverpool has found its stride again and is asking questions of the home side’s defence.

  • September 01, 2024 20:39
    7’ - Liverpool goal disallowed!

    Gravenberch breaks into an explosive run as he passes it on the left wing to DIaz who passes it across the box to Trent. The ball is touched by Salah and then goes to Trent as he fires it into the net, BUT, Salah was in an offside position!!!

    Goal dissallowed

  • September 01, 2024 20:35
    4’

    Liverpool on the attack for the first time as Salah tries to thread it into the box but the ball is blocked. Van Dijk soon makes an interception but his pass to Jota inside the box runs away from the forward.

  • September 01, 2024 20:34
    3’

    Bruno makes a great pass at the edge of the box to Zirkzee but the striker fails to trap it, poor touch by the new signing.

  • September 01, 2024 20:33
    2’

    United has been holding the ball passing it around with confidence. Rashford dribbles from the right as he plays it into the box and wins an early corner. It is cleared to safety but United still has the ball.

  • September 01, 2024 20:31
    Kick-off!

    First-hald begins as United kicks the game off!

  • September 01, 2024 20:29
    First starts in order!

    Both Zirkzee and De Ligt are making their first starts for Manchester United!

  • September 01, 2024 20:27
    The Dutch tacticians clash!

    Both sides’ managers, Erik Ten Hag and Arne Slot are from the Netherlands!

  • September 01, 2024 20:19
    H2H stats!

    Total - 242

    Manchester United - 91 | Liverpool - 81 | Ties - 70

  • September 01, 2024 19:45
    Liverpool’s starting lineup!
  • September 01, 2024 19:44
    Man United’s starting lineup!
  • September 01, 2024 19:43
    Predicted Lineups!

    Manchester United: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee

    Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota

  • September 01, 2024 19:31
    When and where to watch the big clash!

    Man United vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MUN v LIV in Premier League?

    Arsenal has struggled at Old Trafford, winning just one of its past 16 games there with 10 defeats. But eighth-placed United has been hit by injuries and was clobbered 4-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday.

  • September 01, 2024 19:18
    PREVIEW!

    Manchester United hosts Liverpool early on in the Premier League at the Old Trafford stadium on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

    First-year Liverpool manager Arne Slot will get his first big test when he takes his side to visit Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

    Liverpool (2-0-0, 6 points) have earned comfortable 2-0 wins away to newly promoted Ipswich Town and home to Brentford in its first competitive fixtures under Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

    United’s summer so far has involved far more departures than arrivals after ten Hag’s group followed a fourth-place finish in his second season with a disappointing eighth-place showing last campaign. And after a season-opening 1-0 home win over Fulham, Man U (1-1-0, 3 points) was deservedly beaten 2-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

    But ten Hag has had a solid record against Liverpool, including taking four points from six last season. The most recent result, a 2-2 home draw, helped derail the Merseysiders’ league title bid.

    Liverpool have completed a move for Italian forward Federico Chiesa in time for Sunday’s clash, though Slot said his debut is more likely to come after the September international window. That shouldn’t be a major issue for the Reds, with Mo Salah already in form with two league goals.

    Ten Hag continues to be without the injured Rasmus Hojlund, Man U’s joint top scorer in the league last season, who sustained a hamstring issue during the preseason.

