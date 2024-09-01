LIVE Manchester United vs Liverpool score: MUN 0-0 LIV; Alexander-Arnold scores but goal disallowed

- September 01, 2024 20:4717’
Bruno makes a solid through pass to Garnacho on the right as he cuts it back into the box but finds no teammate.
- September 01, 2024 20:4514’
Garnacho and Rashford link-up on the left as they win another corner. Bruno whips it into the box but cleared away with ease.
- September 01, 2024 20:4312’
United started the game strong but now Liverpool has found its stride again and is asking questions of the home side’s defence.
- September 01, 2024 20:397’ - Liverpool goal disallowed!
Gravenberch breaks into an explosive run as he passes it on the left wing to DIaz who passes it across the box to Trent. The ball is touched by Salah and then goes to Trent as he fires it into the net, BUT, Salah was in an offside position!!!
- September 01, 2024 20:354’
Liverpool on the attack for the first time as Salah tries to thread it into the box but the ball is blocked. Van Dijk soon makes an interception but his pass to Jota inside the box runs away from the forward.
- September 01, 2024 20:343’
Bruno makes a great pass at the edge of the box to Zirkzee but the striker fails to trap it, poor touch by the new signing.
- September 01, 2024 20:332’
United has been holding the ball passing it around with confidence. Rashford dribbles from the right as he plays it into the box and wins an early corner. It is cleared to safety but United still has the ball.
- September 01, 2024 20:31Kick-off!
First-hald begins as United kicks the game off!
- September 01, 2024 20:29First starts in order!
Both Zirkzee and De Ligt are making their first starts for Manchester United!
- September 01, 2024 20:27The Dutch tacticians clash!
Both sides’ managers, Erik Ten Hag and Arne Slot are from the Netherlands!
- September 01, 2024 20:19H2H stats!
Total - 242
Manchester United - 91 | Liverpool - 81 | Ties - 70
- September 01, 2024 19:45Liverpool’s starting lineup!
- September 01, 2024 19:44Man United’s starting lineup!
- September 01, 2024 19:43Predicted Lineups!
Manchester United: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota
- September 01, 2024 19:31When and where to watch the big clash!
- September 01, 2024 19:18PREVIEW!
Manchester United hosts Liverpool early on in the Premier League at the Old Trafford stadium on Sunday, September 1, 2024.
First-year Liverpool manager Arne Slot will get his first big test when he takes his side to visit Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.
Liverpool (2-0-0, 6 points) have earned comfortable 2-0 wins away to newly promoted Ipswich Town and home to Brentford in its first competitive fixtures under Jurgen Klopp’s successor.
United’s summer so far has involved far more departures than arrivals after ten Hag’s group followed a fourth-place finish in his second season with a disappointing eighth-place showing last campaign. And after a season-opening 1-0 home win over Fulham, Man U (1-1-0, 3 points) was deservedly beaten 2-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.
But ten Hag has had a solid record against Liverpool, including taking four points from six last season. The most recent result, a 2-2 home draw, helped derail the Merseysiders’ league title bid.
Liverpool have completed a move for Italian forward Federico Chiesa in time for Sunday’s clash, though Slot said his debut is more likely to come after the September international window. That shouldn’t be a major issue for the Reds, with Mo Salah already in form with two league goals.
Ten Hag continues to be without the injured Rasmus Hojlund, Man U’s joint top scorer in the league last season, who sustained a hamstring issue during the preseason.
