CAB to refund tickets bought for last two days of day-night Test

In a fine gesture towards the spectators, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday decided to refund the tickets purchased for fourth and fifth days of the second India-Bangladesh Test at the Eden Gardens, which ended inside three days.

"CAB has always stood by the cricket loving people and has tried its best to provide them with the best of facilities...It is our moral duty to refund the amount for the tickets of the last two days.

"The rule that there is no refund if a ball has been bowled in the match will not be applicable for specific days on which no game took place in this match. This is more so because the tickets were sold on daily basis and not as season tickets in order to bring in more crowd," CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

The process for the refund has started and messages will be sent to those who bought tickets online for the last two days of the Test match. Moreover, the CAB will also work out a mechanism to refund tickets sold offline.

Dalmiya thanked the fans for their support to the first-ever pink ball Test in the country. "We are thankful to the spectators for turning up in huge numbers on each day. It was delightful to see people come to the ground even when they knew not much of the game was left on day three. Not to mention the first two days when the stadium was packed.

"We express our sincere gratitude to BCCI and its president Sourav Ganguly for taking this initiative to bring back people to Test cricket," he said.