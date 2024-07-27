MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE score: England 133/5, trails West Indies by 149; Root scores fifty

ENG vs WI: Follow the live updates from Day 2 of the third Test between England and West Indies from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Updated : Jul 27, 2024 17:16 IST

Team Sportstar
Joe Root plays the ball towards the boundary during day two.
Joe Root plays the ball towards the boundary during day two. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Joe Root plays the ball towards the boundary during day two. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to the live coverage from Day 2 of the third Test between England and West Indies from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

LIVE UPDATES

Playing XIs

England - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

England

West Indies

