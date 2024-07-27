MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Afghanistan to host New Zealand for one-off Test in Greater Noida

This will be the first time Afghanistan and New Zealand will play a Test match and first-ever bilateral series hosted by the ACB involving New Zealand.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 18:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO:
FILE PHOTO: | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu

Afghanistan is set to host New Zealand for a one-off Test match from September 9-13 in Greater Noida, India, the board announced on Saturday.

This will be the first time Afghanistan and New Zealand will play a Test match and first-ever bilateral series hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) involving New Zealand.

According to ACB, the Blackcaps will arrive at the venue on September 5 while the host team will reach in late August for a one-week long training camp.

Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida is the home ground of Afghanistan national team as per the mutual agreement between Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the ACB.

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji’s doubles match postponed due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2024: MBSG 0-0 DHFC; Aldered leads Mariners in the opening match
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE score: England 169/6, trails West Indies by 113; Stokes falls for 54
    Team Sportstar
  4. Afghanistan to host New Zealand for one-off Test in Greater Noida
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score, Day 1: Manu Bhaker through to women’s 10m air pistol final; Bopanna/Balaji tennis match delayed due to rain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Afghanistan to host New Zealand for one-off Test in Greater Noida
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs WI: Joe Root goes past Brian Lara to become seventh highest leading run-scorer in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs IND LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka hosts India in Gambhir’s first game in charge; Toss at 6:30 pm
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE score: England 169/6, trails West Indies by 113; Stokes falls for 54
    Team Sportstar
  5. ECB to pay Zimbabwe touring fee for 2025 test
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji’s doubles match postponed due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2024: MBSG 0-0 DHFC; Aldered leads Mariners in the opening match
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE score: England 169/6, trails West Indies by 113; Stokes falls for 54
    Team Sportstar
  4. Afghanistan to host New Zealand for one-off Test in Greater Noida
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score, Day 1: Manu Bhaker through to women’s 10m air pistol final; Bopanna/Balaji tennis match delayed due to rain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment