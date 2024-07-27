Afghanistan to host New Zealand for one-off Test in Greater Noida

Afghanistan is set to host New Zealand for a one-off Test match from September 9-13 in Greater Noida, India, the board announced on Saturday.
This will be the first time Afghanistan and New Zealand will play a Test match and first-ever bilateral series hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) involving New Zealand.
According to ACB, the Blackcaps will arrive at the venue on September 5 while the host team will reach in late August for a one-week long training camp.
Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida is the home ground of Afghanistan national team as per the mutual agreement between Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the ACB.
