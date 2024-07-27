The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will become the first host board in the modern era to pay a touring fee in bilateral cricket when Zimbabwe arrives for a one-off test next year, ECB chief Richard Gould said.
Gould told Sky Sports on Friday that the ECB and other financially strong boards, such as the Indian and Australian boards, had a huge responsibility to ensure the competitiveness of test cricket.
The longest format of the sport has become less popular outside the game’s heartlands amid the global rise of lucrative Twenty20 leagues and as smaller countries struggle to meet the growing financial costs of test cricket.
READ MORE | England captain Ben Stokes to play in The Hundred, ECB says
“When you look at whether it’s the revenue share from the ICC or indeed the revenue share from bilateral cricket, which is fairly old fashioned in truth in the way that it’s delivered,” Gould said.
“Normally the touring team gets itself into the country and then it’s looked after in terms of accommodation, all the rest of it but there’s no fee for that team that’s touring. Next year when we play against Zimbabwe, there will be a fee for that team that’s touring,” he added.
The test is set to be played in May at a venue yet to be decided. It will be the first time Zimbabwe travels to England for bilateral cricket since 2003.
Latest on Sportstar
- ECB to pay Zimbabwe touring fee for 2025 test
- Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates: Both 10m air rifle mixed teams eliminated, Manu Bhaker in action at 4pm
- Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score, Day 1: Arjun-Ramita finish 6th in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification; Elavenil-Sandeep finish in 12th place
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Did Nadal light the Olympic cauldron?
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Opening Ceremony highlights: French history, sporting legends honoured in grand start to Summer Games
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE