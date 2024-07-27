MagazineBuy Print

ECB to pay Zimbabwe touring fee for 2025 test

Gould told Sky Sports on Friday that the ECB and other financially strong boards, such as the Indian and Australian boards, had a huge responsibility to ensure the competitiveness of test cricket.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 13:06 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ben Stokes of England catches the ball during day one of the 3rd Test Match between England and the West Indies.
Ben Stokes of England catches the ball during day one of the 3rd Test Match between England and the West Indies. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Ben Stokes of England catches the ball during day one of the 3rd Test Match between England and the West Indies. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will become the first host board in the modern era to pay a touring fee in bilateral cricket when Zimbabwe arrives for a one-off test next year, ECB chief Richard Gould said.

Gould told Sky Sports on Friday that the ECB and other financially strong boards, such as the Indian and Australian boards, had a huge responsibility to ensure the competitiveness of test cricket.

The longest format of the sport has become less popular outside the game’s heartlands amid the global rise of lucrative Twenty20 leagues and as smaller countries struggle to meet the growing financial costs of test cricket.

“When you look at whether it’s the revenue share from the ICC or indeed the revenue share from bilateral cricket, which is fairly old fashioned in truth in the way that it’s delivered,” Gould said.

“Normally the touring team gets itself into the country and then it’s looked after in terms of accommodation, all the rest of it but there’s no fee for that team that’s touring. Next year when we play against Zimbabwe, there will be a fee for that team that’s touring,” he added.

The test is set to be played in May at a venue yet to be decided. It will be the first time Zimbabwe travels to England for bilateral cricket since 2003.

England and Wales Cricket Board

Zimbabwe

