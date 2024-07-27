MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs WI, 3rd Test: England stumbles with the bat after bowling West Indies out on opening day

England bowler Gus Atkinson took four for 67 as he continued to impress on the big stage, with The Three Lions bowling out the touring side for an under-par 282.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 10:30 IST , Birmingham, England - 3 MINS READ

AP
England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Jason Holder in their third Test, at Edgbaston.
England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Jason Holder in their third Test, at Edgbaston. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Jason Holder in their third Test, at Edgbaston. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England’s openers were routed after fast bowler Gus Atkinson seized the initiative from the West Indies on a lively first day Friday of the third test at Edgbaston.

With a series win, and the Richards-Botham Trophy already in the bag, England was positioned to push for a 3-0 clean sweep after bowling out the touring side for an under-par 282.

Atkinson took 4-67 as he continued to impress on the big stage, bowling with heat and heart as he manufactured openings on a true pitch, while there were three wickets for the subtler skills of Chris Woakes.

But ball continued to get the better of bat after the innings changeover, as England hopes of establishing a position of dominance came undone in an eight-over spell that left them 38-3 at stumps.

AS IT HAPPENED: ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 1 highlights: England 38/3 at stumps, trails West Indies by 244 runs

Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph dismissed openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett with consecutive deliveries and Mark Wood failed his test as the nightwatchman, caught behind for a duck off Seales. Thirteen wickets fell on the day.

The West Indies, outclassed at Lord’s and outlasted at Trent Bridge, got the better of the initial exchanges, winning the toss and posting the biggest opening partnership of the series.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis put on 76 in just under 22 overs, despite some handy swing for the English bowlers. On a flat deck, England was just beginning to wonder how it might gain a foothold in the game when Atkinson secured one.

He took Louis’ edge on 26 as the batter pushed tentatively.

No. 3 Kirk McKenzie gave his best knock of the tour, but on 12 his middle stump was smashed by Wood.

When Alick Athanaze dragged down his own stumps off the final ball before lunch, Atkinson benefiting from a short one that kept low, West Indies was 97-3.

The batter responsible for almost two thirds of those runs perished three overs after lunch. Brathwaite’s dogged stay ended when he gloved Wood down leg for 61.

When Kavem Hodge, scorer of a fine century in Nottingham last week, lost his off stump to Woakes without playing a shot there seemed no way back from losing five for 39. Step forward Jason Holder (59) and Joshua Da Silva (49).

Both men have test best scores against England and, after each survived lbw reviews in single figures, they set about rebuilding the innings. They kept the host at bay until tea, playing with due care and attention before taking a liking to spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Bashir enjoyed a memorable finish to the second test, scooping up a five-for as the West Indies crumbled on the fourth evening, but there was precious little to work with on day one here and he leaked boundaries at a rapid rate.

ALSO READ: SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav says he learnt a lot of things from different captains

Woakes finally tempted Da Silva out of his comfort zone, seaming one away as the batter followed a lost cause and nicked off for 49.

Alzarri Joseph somehow lasted 31 balls before plonking Woakes to mid-off but it was Holder’s demise that effectively ended the resistance. Holder thought he could work the ball through midwicket but was a fraction late as Atkinson took out off stump.

England was left with eight overs to see out and West Indies turned them into a scare.

Crawley chased a teaser, Duckett played on, and Wood got a fine edge to Holder outside off. Joe Root and Ollie Pope ensured no further drama and will resume 244 behind.

Related Topics

Gus Atkinson /

England /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test: England stumbles with the bat after bowling West Indies out on opening day
    AP
  3. Paris 2024: Who are major challengers in Satwik-Chirag’s quest for maiden Olympic gold?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Atlanta Open 2024: Chinese qualifier Shang beats Purcell in quarters, will face Thompson for a spot in the final
    AFP
  5. Messi out for defending champion Inter Miami as Leagues Cup begins
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test: England stumbles with the bat after bowling West Indies out on opening day
    AP
  2. IND vs SL, 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs IND head-to-head: Sri Lanka vs India overall stats, top performers, records ahead of T20I series
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs IND First T20I Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in a last over thriller, sets up final clash with India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test: England stumbles with the bat after bowling West Indies out on opening day
    AP
  3. Paris 2024: Who are major challengers in Satwik-Chirag’s quest for maiden Olympic gold?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Atlanta Open 2024: Chinese qualifier Shang beats Purcell in quarters, will face Thompson for a spot in the final
    AFP
  5. Messi out for defending champion Inter Miami as Leagues Cup begins
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment