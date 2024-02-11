MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jalaj Saxena claims second-best bowling figures for Kerala

Saxena’s figures of nine for 63 is second behind only Amarjith Singh, who claimed nine for 45 against Andhra in Kannur in 1971/72.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 11:19 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Bowler Jalaj Saxena in action during Ranji Trophy between Gujarat and Kerala at Saurashtra Cricket Ground, Rajkot.
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Bowler Jalaj Saxena in action during Ranji Trophy between Gujarat and Kerala at Saurashtra Cricket Ground, Rajkot. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kerala Bowler Jalaj Saxena in action during Ranji Trophy between Gujarat and Kerala at Saurashtra Cricket Ground, Rajkot. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

Veteran off-spinner Jalaj Saxena picked up the second-best figures in an innings for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy during its clash against Bengal in the St. Xavier’s College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Saxena’s figures of nine for 63 is second behind only Amarjith Singh, who claimed nine for 45 against Andhra in Kannur in 1971/72.

The off-spinner helped Kerala shoot out Bengal for a paltry 180 in its first innings. in reply to the home team’s 363, a lead of 183 runs.

The 37-year-old picked up the key wicket off Abhimanyu Easwaran who top-scored with 73, also snapping up the experienced Manoj Tiwary and Anustup Majumdar.

The all-rounder than padded-up immediately after to open the innings with Rohan Kunnumal after Kerala decided to bat again, forging a fifty-partnership for the first wicket.

Best bowling figures for Kerala in Ranji Trophy
Amarjith Singh 9/45 vs Andhra in 1971/72
Jalaj Saxena 9/63 vs Bengal in 2023/24
B Ramprakash 8/25 vs Karnataka in 1996/97
Jalaj Saxena 8/36 vs Services in 2022/23
Jalaj Saxena 8/45 vs Andhra in 2018/19

