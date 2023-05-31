Domestic

Lance Klusener appointed Tripura consultant for upcoming domestic season

According to Timir Chanda, the Vice-president of Tripura Cricket Association, Klusener will work for a total of 100 days in the season and will work with all the teams, and not restrict himself to the Ranji Trophy squad.

Shayan Acharya
MUMBAI 31 May, 2023 13:08 IST
MUMBAI 31 May, 2023 13:08 IST
FILE PHOTO: Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been appointed as the consultant of Tripura.

FILE PHOTO: Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been appointed as the consultant of Tripura. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

According to Timir Chanda, the Vice-president of Tripura Cricket Association, Klusener will work for a total of 100 days in the season and will work with all the teams, and not restrict himself to the Ranji Trophy squad.

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener will reach Agartala on Saturday to take over as the consultant of Tripura for the upcoming domestic season.

According to Timir Chanda, the Vice-president of Tripura Cricket Association, the seasoned coach will work for a total of 100 days in the season and will work with all the teams, and not restrict himself to the Ranji Trophy squad.

Also Read
We could face similarities at Oval to what we had in India: Smith on potential spin threat ahead of WTC final

“We had put up an advertisement on our website a few weeks ago for the job, and Lance had applied for the role along with Dav Whatmore. Though Dav later pulled out due to family commitments, Lance was keen on taking up the offer,” Chanda told Sportstar.

The 51-year-old Klusener was a member of the South Africa team that reached the final of the 1999 ODI World Cup before losing to Australia, and after retiring from international cricket, he has worked with Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and several other franchises as a coach.

A few years ago, he was also part of the Tamil Nadu Premier League as one of the coaches of a franchise.

“Lance’s experience will help our cricketers immensely. It’s a matter of pride for us to have someone of his stature coming in as the consultant of Tripura,” Chanda said.

Klusener’s manager Kaustuv Lahiri confirmed the development. “Lance has agreed to take up the role of a consultant and will spend a total of 100 days with the Tripura team. He will come in initially for a 20-day camp in Agartala and will follow it up with more visits later on,” Lahiri said.

Also Read
ICC top brass seeks PCB assurances that it will send team to India for ODI World Cup

Klusener, who has featured in 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa between 1996 and 2004, will reach Kolkata on Friday and travel to Agartala the next day.

He is expected to meet India international Wriddhiman Saha, who captained Tripura last season and has renewed his contract for another season. “We have already re-signed Wriddhi and Sudip Chatterjee for the forthcoming season. We will need to appoint a coach who will work closely with Lance, so we will discuss that with Wriddhi and others and then take a decision,” Chanda said.

Last season, Tripura finished sixth in the Elite Group D with 11 points from seven outings.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

PODCAST: Mithun Manhas on reviving J&K cricket, missing out on India cap and much more

PODCAST: Devendra Bundela on playing domestic cricket; Attempts to break into the Indian team; the revival of MP cricket and more

PODCAST: Suresh Shastri recalls his time playing for Rajasthan, umpiring ; Catching a ball-tampering incident and more

Slide shows

Reliving Samit Gohel's record-breaking 359

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Eight of the best performers from the Ranji Trophy

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us