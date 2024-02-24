Bowl stump to stump: MP’s Anubhav shines with the ball against Andhra after following coach Pandit’s advice

When Anubhav Agarwal walked out to bowl on Saturday morning, Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit had a clear instruction for him - to bowl stump to stump.

On a Holkar Stadium surface where the ball seamed and generated bounce, Anubhav followed the coach’s instructions and troubled the Andhra batters throughout the day.

His efforts paid off as he claimed three wickets and played a key hand in bundling out Andhra for 172 in a Ranji Trophy quarterfinal fixture. “Sir (Pandit) told me to bowl stump to stump, and we were confident of restricting the home team. Throughout the day, we got tips from the coaching staff and that certainly helped us,” Anubhav told Sportstar.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals- Musheer’s double century puts Mumbai in strong position in Day 2

Being part of the Madhya Pradesh team for a couple of years now, Anubhav has learned quite a few things from Avesh, who has been part of the Indian team and IPL outfits. “Whenever Avesh is around, we can have a good bowling combination, and his experience helps us in handling tricky situations,” he added.

“I have been playing Ranji Trophy for two seasons now, and sir (Pandit) has backed me throughout this journey and has always inspired me to do well…”

It hasn’t been an easy journey for the youngster. During his U-23 days in the 2018-19 season, he fractured his ankle and was out of action for a while. “Then COVID happened, and there was another break, so when I was selected for MP in 2022, Pandit sir helped me a lot in getting accustomed to the format and taught me the basics of the game. Those things mattered a lot…”

Over the last few years, he has enjoyed bowling in challenging situations, and with Madhya Pradesh enjoying an upper hand in the ongoing quarterfinal, Anubhav is confident of the team’s chances.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Sai Kishore’s fifer keeps Tamil Nadu in command against Saurashtra on Day 1

“Our target is to win the trophy. We lost the semifinal last time, so this time, we are trying to execute the plans and ensure that we bag the title,” he said.

Anubhav’s father runs a shop in Chhatarpur, but he has always supported him to pursue his passion. “My father has been very supportive, and ever since I started playing cricket, I shifted to Bhopal, and even now, I live there and train regularly,” he said, adding with a smile, “It has been quite a journey, and I’ve learned a lot…”