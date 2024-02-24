MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Musheer’s double century puts Mumbai in strong position in Day 2

Musheer’s (203 n.o., 357b, 18x4) perseverance helped Mumbai add vital runs on the board before Bhargav Bhatt’s (7/112) best First Class figures meant Mumbai finished its first essay at 384.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 18:37 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai’s Musheer Khan celebrates after scoring a double century on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Quarter Final match between Mumbai and Baroda held at MCA BKC in Mumbai on Friday.
Mumbai’s Musheer Khan celebrates after scoring a double century on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Quarter Final match between Mumbai and Baroda held at MCA BKC in Mumbai on Friday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai’s Musheer Khan celebrates after scoring a double century on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Quarter Final match between Mumbai and Baroda held at MCA BKC in Mumbai on Friday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Sarfaraz Khan had converted his first seven First Class hundreds into 150+ innings, including a triple and two double centuries. On Saturday, his younger brother Musheer repeated the streak by ensuring his overnight hundred swelled into an unbeaten double.

More importantly, Musheer’s (203 n.o., 357b, 18x4) perseverance helped Mumbai add vital runs on the board before Bhargav Bhatt’s (7/112) best First Class figures meant Mumbai finished its first essay at 384 midway through the second day’s play of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. Baroda started on a strong note, ending the proceedings at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground at 127 for two.

Shashwat Rawat’s (69 n.o., 88b, 9x4) breezy knock ensured the pendulum of the game stayed right in the middle. The stylish left-hander will have to dig as deep as Musheer if Baroda wants to achieve the preliminary objective of gaining ascendancy in the first essay.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy quarterfinal- Anubhav, Kartikeya keep Madhya Pradesh in control against Andhra

Had it not been for veteran Bhatt’s effective variation, Baroda may well have been chasing a 400-plus total.

At lunch, with Musheer batting on 183 and Shardul Thakur accompanying him, despite losing Musheer’s overnight partner Hardik Tamore (caught in slips off left-arm spinner Ninad Rathva), Mumbai would have banked on its long tail to come good.

However, Bhatt ensured Mumbai’s tail did not wag, even as Musheer celebrated a deserving double hundred after driving Bhatt for a single to long-off.

While Musheer continued to rely on strike rotation, the likes of Shardul, Tanush Kotian and Mohit Avasthi could not replicate it to leave Musheer – having batted for a marathon 520 minutes – without partners.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy Highlights 2024 Quarterfinals Day 2 Updates

Shardul struck in the second over, crashing into the stumps after beating Priyanshu Moliya. While the ace bowler continued to ask questions, the other four bowlers struggled to gauge the nature of the pitch, a slow turner.

It resulted in the bowlers offering too many boundary balls, and Shashwat and opener Jyotnsil Singh made merry. Once Jyotnsil nicked Shams Mulani in the slip cordon, captain Vishnu Solanki middled the ball well to send a cautionary note to the Mumbai camp.

Brief scores (at the end of Day 2)
Baroda - 127/2 (Shashwat Rawat 62*; Bhargavv Bhatt 7/112) trails by 257 runs
Mumbai - 384 (Musheer Khan 203*)

Related Topics

Mumbai /

Baroda /

Ranji Trophy /

Musheer Khan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore faces UP Warriorz in campaign opener; eyes on Mandhana, Healy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Musheer’s double century puts Mumbai in strong position in Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, OFC 0-0 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Mauricio strikes the crossbar, Cummings comes in for Sadiku
    Team Sportstar
  4. No denying Janneke Schopman’s contribution but missing Olympics made her stay untenable
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Anubhav, Kartikeya keep Madhya Pradesh in control against Andhra
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Musheer’s double century puts Mumbai in strong position in Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Anubhav, Kartikeya keep Madhya Pradesh in control against Andhra
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Sai Kishore’s fifer keeps Tamil Nadu in command against Saurashtra on Day 1
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: ‘Job far from done,’ says Musheer Khan after his maiden First-Class century against Baroda
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Andhra’s Sasikanth mentions ‘little things’ which helped him take four-for against MP in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore faces UP Warriorz in campaign opener; eyes on Mandhana, Healy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Musheer’s double century puts Mumbai in strong position in Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, OFC 0-0 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Mauricio strikes the crossbar, Cummings comes in for Sadiku
    Team Sportstar
  4. No denying Janneke Schopman’s contribution but missing Olympics made her stay untenable
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Anubhav, Kartikeya keep Madhya Pradesh in control against Andhra
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment