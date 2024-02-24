Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Anubhav, Kartikeya keep Madhya Pradesh in control against Andhra

Madhya Pradesh rode on the efforts of fast bowler Anubhav Agarwal (three for 33) and left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya (three for 41) to bundle out Andhra for 172 and extend its lead to 83 runs on the second day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.

At the Holkar Stadium here on Saturday, MP’s first innings ended on the first delivery of the day at the overnight score of 234, before Anubhav and his fast bowling colleague Avesh Khan (2 for 33) joined in to reduce Andhra to seven for two.

Making the most of the conditions, Avesh generated bounce and removed DB Prasanth Kumar on the fourth ball of his opening over, and followed it up with the wicket of Ashwin Hebbar, who was caught by Harsh Gawli at first slip.

The onus was on the seasoned Hanuma Vihari to rebuild, but as the ball seamed, the India international looked jittery before being trapped leg-before-wicket by Anubhav.

ALSO READ: Musheer Khan hits maiden double century, puts Mumbai in command against Baroda

As Andhra lost three early wickets, it desperately needed a steady partnership, but Anubhav bowled stump-to-stump, not allowing the batters from the visiting team to find their momentum.

Going into lunch at 62 for four, Andhra hoped for another big innings from its captain Ricky Bhui, who had surpassed Amol Muzumdar’s record of most runs in a season (868). He started positively and looked to forge a partnership with Karan Shinde before being caught behind by Kulwant Khejroliya.

Though Shinde and Shoaib Mohammed Khan built a 48-run stand for the sixth wicket and looked to guide the team out of the woods, Kartikeya broke the partnership, removing the former.

As Kartikeya and Anubhav tightened the noose, Andhra lost its last five wickets for 35 runs, allowing MP to earn the much-needed lead. The home team will be satisfied with the way it bounced back in the game and ended the day at 21 for 0.