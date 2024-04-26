MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs PBKS becomes first IPL match with all four openers scoring fifties

The Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings saw all four openers scoring fifties.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 22:44 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh celebrates scoring fifty.
Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh celebrates scoring fifty. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh celebrates scoring fifty. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

The Indian Premier League match on Friday between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata saw all four openers from both teams hit fifty-plus scores to register a new IPL record. 

This is the first instance in the IPL history where openers from both teams registered half-centuries. 

After being put in to bat, KKR scored its second-highest IPL total of 261 courtesy of a 138-run opening partnership between Sunil Narine and Phil Salt. 

Narine (71) reached his fifty in 23 balls before falling to Sam Curran. Salt scored 75 in 37 deliveries. 

PBKS came out strong in their highest chase and added 93 in the PowerPlay. Prabhsimran Singh was the wrecker-in-chief early on, as he got to his fifty in just 18 deliveries. 

His partner, Jonny Bairstow, took over the counter-attacking responsibility and reached the 50-run mark in 22 balls. 

More to follow

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How 'ambitious' Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
