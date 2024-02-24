MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarterfinal: Musheer Khan hits maiden double century, puts Mumbai in command against Baroda

Walking in at No. 3, Musheer hammered 18 boundaries en route to his double century and forged a brilliant 181-stand with Hardik Tamore for the sixth wicket to bail the Ajinkya Rahane-led side out of troubled waters.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 13:59 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Musheer Khan smashed a brilliant double century during Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda at the MCA BKC in Mumbai.
Musheer Khan smashed a brilliant double century during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda at the MCA BKC in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Musheer Khan smashed a brilliant double century during Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda at the MCA BKC in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Musheer Khan hit his maiden First-Class double century and steered Mumbai to a commanding position against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinal at the BKC Ground on Saturday.

Walking in at No. 3, Musheer hammered 18 boundaries en route to his double century and forged a brilliant 181-stand with Hardik Tamore for the sixth wicket to bail the Ajinkya Rahane-led side out of troubled waters.

Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 2 Updates

Mumbai lost half its side for just 142 runs on the board, but the 18-year-old, playing just his fourth First-Class game, shouldered the responsibility of bailing his side out of trouble.

With the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani and skipper Rahane missing out, Musheer played a superb knock and most importantly converted his start into a big knock.

The teenager was the second-highest scorer during India’s U-19 World Cup in South Africa scoring 360 runs at an average of 60.00.

It has been a memorable week for Naushad Khan’s family, with Sarfaraz making his India Test debut against England in Rajkot and now Musheer making heads turn with his batting prowess in the Ranji Trophy.

