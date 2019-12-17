Ranji Trophy: Sanklecha claims four as Maharashtra dismisses J&K for 209

Anupam Sanklecha’s four-wicket haul helped Maharashtra dismiss Jammu and Kashmir for 209 in the first innings on the opening day of round two of its Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Tuesday.

The home team finished the day at 51 for 3 in 15.4 overs, trailing by 158 runs.

Sent in to bat, Jammu and Kashmir struggled against the Maharashtra attack led by veteran medium-pacer Sanklecha (4/56) and slipped to 42 for 5 and 79 for 6 before left-handed Abid Mushtaq (50, 55 balls, 2 fours, 4 sixes) batting at No. 9 began the rescue act.

His 54-run last wicket partnership with M. Mudhasir (18 not out, 1 four, 1 six) proved valuable as it took J&K past the 200-run mark.

The 37-year old Sanklecha bowled with a lot of purpose and kept the rival batsmen on a leash and was rewarded with four wickets.

Opener Ahmed Banday (76) was the only top-order to offer resistance as the Maharashtra bowlers kept pegging away and picked up wickets at regular intervals.

His 149-ball knock which included 10 fours, ended when he nicked one to the keeper off Sanklecha.

In reply, Maharasthra lost the in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for 10 as J&K fought back to have the host at 51 for 3 at stumps.

Mushtaq was at it for the visitor, getting two wickets including that of S.S. Bachhav off the last ball of the day.

Brief scores: Group C: Jammu & Kashmir 209 all out in 63.5 overs (Ahmed Banday 76, Abid Mushtaq 50; A Sanklecha 4/56, DR Deshmukh 2/15) vs Maharashtra 51 for 3 in 15.4 overs (MS Trunkwala 31 batting, Abid Mushtaq 2/14).